NFL Futures to Bet Entering Week 4: Can Jahmyr Gibbs Win Offensive Player of the Year?

Best NFL Futures Bets Before Week 4

Through the first two editions of this series, we're running hot as the odds for all five bets I've written up have moved our way. Let's see if we can keep it going entering Week 4.

Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best running backs in football and plays for one of the league's elite offenses. Plus, he's one of the most eye-catching athletes in the NFL, and making highlight-reel plays matters in awards markets -- maybe more than it should. Yet despite all that, Gibbs is +2000 to win Offensive Player of the Year, an award that has gone to a running back or a receiver in six straight seasons, with RBs taking the last two (Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley).

Jonathan Taylor (+450) and Puka Nacua (+750) are the current favorites for the award, and it's hard to argue against them right now. But it's a long season, and I think Gibbs can catch up. His increased role should give him a chance to do just that.

While Gibbs was electric in his first two seasons, he hasn't actually played that many snaps on a consistent basis in his career. In 2024, he logged a single-game snap rate of at least 66% just four times -- with three of those coming in games where David Montgomery was sidelined. Through three weeks this season, Gibbs has already played at least 66% of the snaps twice, and that's with Montgomery healthy. The Lions know what they have, and while Montomgery is a good back, he's not at Gibbs' level.

As you'd guess, more snaps has led to more touches as Gibbs is averaging 14.3 carries and 6.0 catches per game -- 20.3 total touches, up from 17.8 in 2024. If we look at only the Detroit Lions' two competitive games (not counting the 31-point beatdown of the Chicago Bears), Gibbs is recording an average of 23.0 touches per game.

Finally getting a top-notch workload and playing for an offense that should give him lots of chances to score touchdowns -- three TDs so far -- Gibbs may be headed for a massive output this campaign. I see him emerging as one of the main contenders in this market.

The Seattle Seahawks are off to an impressive 2-1 start and are a late-game defensive stop away from being unbeaten. I'm a believer, and while I nearly wrote up Seattle to make the playoffs (+148), I opted to play it safer and take them to go over 8.5 wins.

The Seahawks' defense is the main reason I'm buying what they're doing through three games. Seattle has allowed 17, 17 and 13 points so far. They've surrendered the eighth-fewest yards per play (4.7), including the third-fewest yards per rush (3.2). Our schedule-adjusted metrics rank them ninth in overall defense and third in run D.

Seattle might have the best defensive line in football. The group has been downright dominant. The Seahawks own the fourth-best hurry rate (13.0%) and fourth-best pressure rate (29.3%) despite holding the fourth-lowest blitz rate (13.0%). They're consistently causing chaos and unsettling quarterbacks while not having to blitz to do it. That's a lethal combination.

I feel better about the Seahawks' defense than I do their offense, but their O has been dang good so far, too. Sam Darnold has performed well, sitting fifth in adjusted yards per attempt (8.82) and eighth in passer rating (104.7) while Jaxon Smith-Njigba is second in yards per target (11.1) among WRs with at least 20 targets. We rank them as the ninth-best adjusted passing offense.

I like taking Seattle's win total now because they are slight road 'dogs (+1.5) at the Arizona Cardinals this week on TNF. Trying to look ahead at a team's schedule and predict wins and losses can be a fool's errand -- just look at Week 3's results -- but when it comes to the Seahawks' chances of getting to nine wins, this divisional clash at Arizona might end up being a swing game. I think Seattle wins it, meaning these -140 odds are a better deal than what I think we'll get on over 8.5 wins after Week 4.

