3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 9/23/25

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

In Game 1 of a playoff semifinals, the Minnesota Lynx rolled to an 82-69 win over the Phoenix Mercury as 9.5-point favorites. An advantage from three-point land vaulted the Lynx to the win as they made 9 of 29 attempts (31.0%) while the Mercury converted only 3 of 23 three-point shots (13.0%). Will this trend keep up in Game 2?

During the regular season, the Lynx drained 9.6 three-pointers per game (second-most) while shooting 37.8% from deep (the highest). Phoenix was meh in three-point defense, allowing the sixth-most attempts per contest. The Mercury have also ceded the most three-point attempts per game among eight teams in the postseason.

This should mean more success from Minnesota's three-point shooters, including Kayla McBride who leads the team with 2.7 made triples per game over three playoff matchups. She flourished from beyond the arc in Game 1, converting four of nine three-point looks (44.4%).

In five head-to-head matchups this season, McBride has cashed in at least three triples in three games. Paired with shooting 47.1% from three in the playoffs, McBride is bound to stay hot tonight.

Moving back to the matchup at hand, the Lynx allowed the fifth-fewest three-point shots per game during the regular season. Most of Phoenix's scoring success in Game 1 came from 54 points in the paint. But the Lynx gave up only 34.2 points in the paint per game in the regular season (third-fewest) -- which is still sitting at 34.0 in the playoffs.

I doubt this paint success keeps up. I'm trusting in Minnesota's top defensive rating from the regular season. This paired with three-point success should mean another cover.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

Even with Caitlin Clark (groin) out for the season, the Indiana Fever have still managed to advance to the semifinals. Kelsey Mitchell's incredible play has played a large part as she's averaging 26.0 points per game (PPG) over four playoff games.

In Game 1's 89-73 win over the Las Vegas Aces, Mitchell racked up 34 points while draining four of six threes (66.7%). She's now made 12 of 24 (50.0%) three-point attempts in the playoffs, and opponents are shooting 40.3% from three-point land against the Aces during the postseason (the highest).

Mitchell's volume alone yields confidence for over 20.5 points (-114), for she's totaling 17.5 field goal attempts per game compared 15.7 in the regular season. Mitchell was already sporting 20.2 PPG in the regular season with less volume.

Indiana's forward has been an efficient scorer all season, shooting 45.6% in the regular season and 48.6% in the playoffs. In four head-to-head meetings, Mitchell is totaling 25.0 PPG against the Aces and has reached at least 21 points in three of the four games.

