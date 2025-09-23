FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

Ryder Cup iconRyder Cup

Explore Ryder Cup

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

NFL NFC West Winners: Complete List of Division Champions by Year

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

NFL NFC West Winners: Complete List of Division Champions by Year

The NFC West has been one of the top divisions in football over the past decade. Since 2015, only the AFC West and NFC North have more regular season wins.

That success hasn't come from just one team, either. Three of the NFC West's four teams have won multiple division titles in the last 10 years.

But who's won the most NFC West Division titles all-time?

Let's check out the full NFC West Division champions history and see how all four teams have fared with a complete list of winners by year.

NFC West Champions History

Here is the full NFC West Division history with each team's total division titles, their post-realignment division titles (since 2002), and their most recent NFC West championship.

Team
Total Division Titles
Since Realignment
Most Recent
San Francisco 49ers2262023
Los Angeles Rams1552024
Seattle Seahawks992020
Arizona Cardinals332015

Below is a complete list of NFC West Division winners by year.

Year
NFC West Winner
Record
2024Los Angeles Rams10–7
2023San Francisco 49ers12–5
2022San Francisco 49ers13–4
2021Los Angeles Rams12–5
2020Seattle Seahawks12–4
2019San Francisco 49ers13–3
2018Los Angeles Rams13–3

*The NFL did not officially recognize division winners in the lockout-shortened 1982 season.

Let's see how all four teams have performed.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have won the NFC West 22 times.

The bulk of San Francisco's success in the NFC West came during the '80s and '90s. From 1981 to 1997, the 49ers won 13 division titles.

Since realignment, the Niners have won the NFC West six times, including two in a row in 2022 and 2023.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have won the NFC West 15 times.

LA dominated the NFC West in the '70s, winning seven straight division titles from 1973 to 1979.

The Rams only won the NFC West three times after moving to St. Louis but have since won four NFC West championships since returning to LA.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have won the NFC West nine times.

Since moving to the NFC West in 2002, Seattle's nine titles lead the division, though their most recent championship came back in 2020.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have won the NFC West three times.

Like Seattle, Arizona didn't join the NFC West until the 2002 realignment. Even so, they've won the fewest NFC West titles post-realignment and haven't won the division since 2015.

NFC West Division Winner Betting Odds

Here are the latest NFC West Division Winner odds on FanDuel Sportsbook:

NFC West Winner 2025-26
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup