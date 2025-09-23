NFL NFC West Winners: Complete List of Division Champions by Year

The NFC West has been one of the top divisions in football over the past decade. Since 2015, only the AFC West and NFC North have more regular season wins.

That success hasn't come from just one team, either. Three of the NFC West's four teams have won multiple division titles in the last 10 years.

But who's won the most NFC West Division titles all-time?

Let's check out the full NFC West Division champions history and see how all four teams have fared with a complete list of winners by year.

NFC West Champions History

Here is the full NFC West Division history with each team's total division titles, their post-realignment division titles (since 2002), and their most recent NFC West championship.

Team Total Division Titles Since Realignment Most Recent San Francisco 49ers 22 6 2023 Los Angeles Rams 15 5 2024 Seattle Seahawks 9 9 2020 Arizona Cardinals 3 3 2015

Below is a complete list of NFC West Division winners by year.

Year NFC West Winner Record 2024 Los Angeles Rams 10–7 2023 San Francisco 49ers 12–5 2022 San Francisco 49ers 13–4 2021 Los Angeles Rams 12–5 2020 Seattle Seahawks 12–4 2019 San Francisco 49ers 13–3 2018 Los Angeles Rams 13–3 View Full Table ChevronDown

*The NFL did not officially recognize division winners in the lockout-shortened 1982 season.

Let's see how all four teams have performed.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have won the NFC West 22 times.

The bulk of San Francisco's success in the NFC West came during the '80s and '90s. From 1981 to 1997, the 49ers won 13 division titles.

Since realignment, the Niners have won the NFC West six times, including two in a row in 2022 and 2023.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have won the NFC West 15 times.

LA dominated the NFC West in the '70s, winning seven straight division titles from 1973 to 1979.

The Rams only won the NFC West three times after moving to St. Louis but have since won four NFC West championships since returning to LA.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have won the NFC West nine times.

Since moving to the NFC West in 2002, Seattle's nine titles lead the division, though their most recent championship came back in 2020.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have won the NFC West three times.

Like Seattle, Arizona didn't join the NFC West until the 2002 realignment. Even so, they've won the fewest NFC West titles post-realignment and haven't won the division since 2015.

NFC West Division Winner Betting Odds

Here are the latest NFC West Division Winner odds on FanDuel Sportsbook:

NFC West Winner 2025-26 NFC West Winner 2025-26 San Francisco 49ers +110 Los Angeles Rams +180 Seattle Seahawks +650 Arizona Cardinals +700 View more odds in Sportsbook

