How to Handle Cam Skattebo, Trey Benson, and Omarion Hampton in Dynasty Fantasy Football

Dynasty values can change in an instant. In the offseason, Brian Thomas Jr. required a single first-round pick to tier up to Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb. Yeah, it's going to take a lot more than that now.

Three different season-ending injuries in Week 3 completely changed the outlook for three "down the road" running backs. The road starts now for Cam Skattebo, Omarion Hampton, and Trey Benson as the presumed featured back for their teams -- all of whom might be kind of good.

If you roster any of them, Sunday was a like finding a gold bar on your doormat. Now, the question becomes what you do with it. Here's what I would plan as it stands entering Week 4.

Note: Rankings come from KeepTradeCut's superflex rankings, and the basis for this piece is 10-team leagues using half-PPR scoring.

Cam Skattebo Dynasty Fantasy Football Outlook

We got reports Sunday morning that Cam Skattebo was going to see an increased role for the New York Giants. That actually turned out to be an insane lie.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. actually got 9 of the first 12 RB opportunities (carries or targets) ahead of Skattebo, but Tracy Jr. injured his shoulder and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. That opened the door for Skattebo to log a 59.8% snap share and earn 10 carries and 8 targets, and he posted 121 scrimmage yards and a touchdown with them.

Skattebo produced 2,316 scrimmage yards with the Arizona State Sun Devils last year, including an effort in the College Football Playoff that made him a cult hero. There are physical limitations to Skattebo's game, though, which is how he fell to the fourth round of April's draft. The tailback's elite contact balance shows he's capable of bowling over people, but that adds injury risk that has already manifested with Big Blue in 2025 to entrench Tracy Jr. as the starter in the first place.

As fate would have it, Skattebo went in the late second round to contenders in most dynasty drafts. If you are one, his three-down skillset that's here for a good time -- not a long time -- is awesome. The genie is out of the bottle, meaning he probably paces this backfield -- especially at the goal line -- all year. New starting QB Jaxson Dart could make this offense fun, too.

However, there are enough concerns here that, if you're rebuilding, it's wise to plan on a sale when Tracy Jr. is about to return. Devin Singletary still played 26.8% of the snaps in relief of Skattebo, so this won't be a Christian McCaffrey type of workload. The offense still might not be great. Skattebo's style at a 5'10" frame doesn't seem to have a ton of NFL longevity when he's already had a bit of an injury history.

This is a great example of needing to remain head over heart. Cam Skattebo rules, but don't miss a window where you can drastically improve your team's outlook if one presents itself.

VERDICT: Hold and enjoy as a contender. Plan on a shrewd sale in the next few weeks as a rebuilder.

Trey Benson Dynasty Fantasy Football Outlook

My other two RBs on this list are rookies. Trey Benson managers deserve the world for patience and perseverance here.

Benson was a first-round pick in dynasty last year after going No. 66 overall in the 2024 draft, but he ran into an issue with the Arizona Cardinals. James Conner, 30, was still playing at an extremely high level. After inking an offseason extension, Conner still posted 12.2 fantasy points per game (FPPG) on 11.5 carries and 2.5 targets per contest in the first two weeks of this season.

However, Arizona wasn't leaving Benson on ice like they did in 2024 (16.8% snap rate). He has already logged 47.4% of the snaps this season and even has posted 3.7 targets per game to eliminate concerns about if the Redbirds trusted him in passing situations. NFL's Next Gen Stats also see Benson, at 2.29 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c), as one of the most efficient runners in the league so far.

After Conner's season-ending ankle injury on Sunday, Benson appears to be the guy. Emari Demercado mixed in for just four snaps behind him.

At 6'0" and 220 pounds, Benson has the size to command a huge workload, and this is his opportunity. If he performs, the Cardinals can save roughly $8 million in cap space by cutting Conner next season, and we could be heading into 2025 talking about the sophomore as a top-25 pick in redraft formats after a breakout age-23 season.

VERDICT: Hold in all formats. Your 2024 first-round pick is finally going to pay some dividends, and the opportunity to sell higher will come in the offseason.

Omarion Hampton Dynasty Fantasy Football Outlook

Unless a surprise blockbuster went down in your dynasty league, most managers just snagged Omarion Hampton at the 1.02 in this year's rookie draft.

Najee Harris' season-ending Achilles injury had major redraft ramifications, but it's more of a slight positive surprise for Hampton managers compared to his rookie outlook when you clicked the button. Greg Roman prides himself on rotating running backs, and Najee was supposed to be that second pitch.

However, we never really saw that. An offseason eye injury took away Harris' training camp, so he logged just 20.8% of the snaps through the first three weeks. Hampton (74.6%) has already been the lead back by a mile.

It was nice to see 21.9 fantasy points from Hampton in Week 3 because it's been a struggle up to that point. Hampton has posted just -0.56 EPA/c with a few stuffs at the goal line, but he's made up for it by showing off the hands with 24.3 receiving yards on 3.7 targets per game.

You selected Hampton because he was a first-round running back headed to an elite offense, but it's gone even better than expected. The Los Angeles Chargers might be the best team in the NFL, and this committee seems disintegrated with Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal, and potentially returning free agent Gus Edwards as candidates to take any work away from him.

In a hypothetical rookie redraft, Hampton still likely goes at the 1.04 behind Emeka Egbuka, Tyler Warren, and Tetairoa McMillan. I'd argue he could still be justified above all of them. This worked out well for those who snagged him.

VERDICT: Unless someone is now inclined to cough up a king's ransom for him that includes at least three first-rounders or equivalents, this is a hold. Great work on jumpstarting your rebuild.

