NFL Futures to Bet Entering Week 2: Can Jaxson Dart Win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Best NFL Futures Bets Before Week 2

The Jaxson Dart show might be right around the corner.

After the New York Giants' offense struggled mightily in Week 1, putting up six points and 231 total yards against a meh Washington Commanders defense, Giants coach Brian Daboll is already having to answer questions about how long he's going to stick with veteran Russell Wilson. Immediately after the game, Daboll wouldn't name a Week 2 starter before announcing Wilson as his Week 2 starter on Monday, so Russ is already on shaky ground.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 Jaxson Dart +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

With Daboll firmly on the hot seat after winning a total of nine games over the past two years, I'm not sure how much longer he can afford to stick with Wilson, and I think we'll see Dart sooner than later. As soon as Dart gets under center, he'll be a player in this market -- one where Ashton Jeanty (+270) and Cameron Ward (+500) are the early favorites.

Our Jim Sannes has a QB prospect model -- which has a solid track record -- and he was a fan of Dart, ranking the former Ole Miss star as the QB1 in the 2025 class. With the caveat that it's the preseason, Dart looked pretty darn good in exhibition games, throwing for 372 yards and totaling four TDs (one rushing) on 47 pass attempts.

I think there's a chance Dart hits the ground running once he gets the job, which could be as soon as Week 3, and if he's able to provide a jolt to a Giants offense that hasn't shown much of a pulse in recent years, he could build a lot of steam in this market. Now is a good time to jump in.

I have my eye on two coaches in this market -- Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady and New York Jets OC Tanner Engstrand (+5000). Looking at the past winners of this award, Brady makes the most sense.

AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year 2025-26 Joe Brady +3000 Tanner Engstrand +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Over the last five years, the winners have been Ben Johnson (2024), Jim Schwartz (2023), Demeco Ryans (2022), Dan Quinn (2021) and Brian Daboll (2020). The teams for those coaches won an average of 12.8 games, so while Engstrand might do a great job with Justin Fields and the Jets' offense this year, Gang Green is unlikely to win enough games to help Engstrand push for this market. Plus, those past winners were known commodities in the years they took home the award. In his first year as an OC, Engstrand is certainly not a big-name assistant yet.

Brady checks those boxes. Starting with his work with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson as an LSU assistant, Brady has quickly become a household name, and now as OC for the Bills -- one of the Super Bowl favorites -- he's coaching for a team that should win plenty of games in 2025.

This is Brady's second full year as Buffalo OC, and if Week 1 was any indication, it's going to be a doozy. Facing a good Baltimore Ravens defense, the Bills put up 41 points and 497 yards of offense, including 389 through the air. As long as Josh Allen stays healthy, the Bills are going to be elite on O, and if Keon Coleman makes a Year 2 jump -- he had 8 grabs for 112 yards and a TD in Week 1 -- this could be the best offense in the league.

It all sounds like a good recipe for Brady to be one of the frontrunners to win this award, and he's currently +3000 while Brian Flores, Vance Joseph and Robert Saleh are all co-favorites at +750.

Speaking of that Bills-Ravens game, not only was it an instant classic, but it may have given us a nice buy-low window to get the Ravens to win the division at respectable odds.

AFC North Winner 2025-26 AFC North Winner 2025-26 Baltimore Ravens -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Ravens' defense is going to be better than what we saw on Sunday night against Allen. To me, that game wasn't about the Ravens' D being bad; it was more about one of the NFL's best QBs -- maybe the best -- catching fire and going on a Stephen Curry-like run in fourth quarter.

On the other side of the ball, Baltimore was incredible, racking up an eye-popping 8.6 yards per play.

This team is loaded. In my eyes, the Ravens are clearly in their own tier in the AFC North, and oddsmakers think so, too, as Baltimore is still a sizable division favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals (+220) and Pittsburgh Steelers (+460) despite already being a game behind those two.

I think the Ravens eventually run away with this division, and the Week 1 loss means we can get them at a slight discount after they were -160 to win the division at this time a week ago.

