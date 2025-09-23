Each Golfer's Past Ryder Cup and Bethpage Black History Entering 2025

Team Europe holds a clear experience advantage heading into the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, with 32 prior Ryder Cup appearances and 128 matches played, compared to Team USA’s 15 appearances and 56 matches.

heading into the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, with 32 prior Ryder Cup appearances and 128 matches played, compared to Team USA’s 15 appearances and 56 matches. Rory McIlroy leads in both Ryder Cup and Bethpage Black experience , with 7 Ryder Cups and strong performances at Bethpage, including top-10 finishes in the 2009 U.S. Open and 2019 PGA Championship.

, with 7 Ryder Cups and strong performances at Bethpage, including top-10 finishes in the 2009 U.S. Open and 2019 PGA Championship. Despite Europe’s experience edge, Team USA is favored to win, with current Ryder Cup betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook listing USA as a -155 favorite as of Tuesday.

It's finally Ryder Cup week.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will begin Friday, September 26th at Bethpage Black.

We already have you covered on how to watch the Ryder Cup, so now let's dig into each golfer's Ryder Cup history -- and their history at Bethpage Black.

2025 Ryder Cup Player History

Here's a glimpse at how many Ryder Cups each golfer has played in -- plus their match count and success rate in them.

Golfer Team Previous Ryder Cups Matches % of Points Won Record Rory McIlroy Europe 7 33 54.6% 16–13–4 Justin Rose Europe 6 26 59.6% 14–9–3 Justin Thomas USA 3 13 61.5% 7–4–2 Tommy Fleetwood Europe 3 12 66.7% 7–3–2 Jon Rahm Europe 3 12 62.5% 6–3–3 Tyrrell Hatton Europe 3 11 54.6% 5–4–2 Matt Fitzpatrick Europe 3 8 12.5% 1–7–0 View Full Table ChevronDown

With just one rookie on Team Europe and 11 of 12 players returning from 2023's victorious team, it's no surprise that they have an experience edge.

Team Europe has combined for 32 Ryder Cups and 128 matches.

Team USA has combined for 15 Ryder Cups and 56 matches.

By Ryder Cup matches, Team Europe has six of the top seven most experienced players in this year's event -- with just Justin Thomas (13) holding that distinction for the American side.

2025 Ryder Cup Player History: Bethpage Black

Noteworthy events held at Bethpage Black in recent years include the 2019 PGA Championship, the 2016 Barclays, the 2012 Barclays, the 2009 U.S. Open, and the 2002 U.S. Open.

Name Course Rounds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2019 PGA Championship 2016 Barclays 2012 Barclays 2009 U.S. Open Rory McIlroy 16 1.65 26.4 8 31 24 10 Patrick Cantlay 4 3.13 12.5 3 - - - Shane Lowry 4 2.38 9.5 8 - - - Justin Thomas 4 1.97 7.9 - 10 - - Justin Rose 14 0.54 7.5 29 31 46 MC Xander Schauffele 4 1.88 7.5 16 - - - Sam Burns 4 1.38 5.5 29 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Not only does Rory McIlroy have the most experience at Ryder Cups, he has the best form at Bethpage of anyone in the field in terms of total strokes gained. He finished T8 at the PGA Championship in 2019 and T10 at the 2009 U.S. Open.

Justin Rose also has experience at Bethpage (four starts) but no results better than T29 (at the 2019 PGA Championship).

Patrick Cantlay for the American side has the best per-round data, thanks to a T3 at the 2019 PGA Championship in his only start.

2025 Ryder Cup: Betting Odds

Here are the most up-to-date Ryder Cup betting odds, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Tuesday, September 23rd.

Team USA is favored heading into the weekend.

Result Odds USA Win -155 Europe Win +170 Tie +1000

