NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Wild Card Weekend

NFL Expert Picks for Wild Card Weekend

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Texans +3 (-120)

Total: Steelers-Ravens Under 43.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Courtland Sutton Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Still seeing 7.8 targets per game in the past five weeks, Sutton gets to attack a Buffalo Bills secondary that is 31st in EPA per drop back allowed over the last 10 weeks of the season. As a touchdown-plus 'dog, most believe game script will also favor the Denver Broncos' passing game, and we luckily (for props) dodged the worst weather a Sunday in January can bring to Orchard Park.

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Commanders' Moneyline (+138)

Total: Buccaneers-Commanders Over 50.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Russell Wilson Over 14.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites over the Steelers. In the five Pittsburgh losses this season in which Wilson was the starting QB, he ran for an average of 24.7 yards per game, compared to 5.7 rushing yards per game in six wins. He's run for at least 16 yards in each of the past three games -- all of which were losses -- including a 27-yard rushing day in a loss at Baltimore in Week 16.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Broncos +8.5 (-108)

No one would be shocked to see the Bills send the Broncos packing, but this spread might not be giving Denver enough credit. The Broncos finished the regular season ranked second in schedule-adjusted defense, and while the offense finished in the middle, they averaged 32.6 points per game over their last seven. numberFire's game projections see Buffalo winning by under a touchdown.

Total: Packers-Eagles Under 45.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Rashod Bateman Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Rams' Moneyline (+126)

Total: Packers-Eagles Under 45.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Derrick Henry Over 20.5 Rush Attempts (-114)

With Zay Flowers ruled out for Saturday's date with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens are suddenly lacking playmakers. Lamar Jackson is still going to do Lamar Jackson things, but I'm expecting to see plenty of Henry given the favorable spread and Baltimore's perhistoric 47.9% pass rate (31st in the NFL). Henry has recorded at least 21 rush attempts in seven of nine games that he played at least 60% of snaps -- a threshold he's hit in three consecutive games.

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Rams' Moneyline (+126)

Total: Commanders-Buccaneers Over 50.5 (-105)

Player Prop: James Cook Over 69.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards (-114)

From Weeks 1 to 17, Cook averaged 82.6 scrimmage yards and totaled 69-plus at a 66.7% rate, up from the 53.3% implied probability on these -114 odds. He played 51.1% of the snaps in Buffalo games that were decided by one possession -- up from 48.0% on the season -- and amassed 95 total yards in four of five games in this split. The matchup is tough, but the Broncos did funnel the ninth-most targets to opposing RBs this season, and Cook is expected to encounter a positive game script.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Eagles -4.5 (-115)

Total: Commanders-Buccaneers Over 50.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Jordan Love Over 30.5 Pass Attempts (-128)

The Philadelphia Eagles are my favorite cover of the week as 4.5-point favorites. Thus, I’m expecting the Green Bay Packers to play from behind with a negative game script. Green Bay has the third-highest rush-play rate. Philadelphia will likely look to stack the box, and it already has the fourth-best schedule-adjusted rush defense. Simply put, Love could be forced to throw the ball quite a bit. In line with our NFL DFS projections giving Love 32.1 passing attempts, give me over 30.5 passing attempts for the Packers’ signal-caller.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Ravens -9.5 (-115)

Total: Commanders-Buccaneers Over 50.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Rashod Bateman Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

With Flowers sidelined for the Ravens, Bateman should see a boost in production as he's already registering the second-highest target share (15.8%), second-highest air yards share (25.6%), highest average depth of target (14.7 yards), and second-most downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game (2.2) in Baltimore's offense, per NextGenStats. Besides the Steelers giving up the eighth-most receiving yards to WRs this season, FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections have Bateman finishing with 55.7 receiving yards on Saturday.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Texans' Moneyline (+130)

This seems to be the nadir for the Houston Texans, so I'm willing to buy low. They're at home against a Los Angeles Chargers team playing its third straight road game, and the Texans' defense is at nearly full health. Even in a down season, C.J. Stroud is the kind of player I'm fine betting on when his back's against a wall.

Total: Commanders-Buccaneers Over 50.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Jayden Daniels 80-Plus Rushing Yards (+410)

