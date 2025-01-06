FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule for Wild Card Weekend

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule for Wild Card Weekend

The NFL regular season is officially complete, and the fate of each team has been decided.

Some have clinched a spot in the playoffs, while others have been eliminated and look to the 2025 NFL Draft Order in anticipation. Did your favorite team make the cut? Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.

Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot

These are all the teams that have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

AFC

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. Baltimore Ravens
  4. Houston Texans
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. Pittsburgh Steelers
  7. Denver Broncos

NFC

  1. Detroit Lions
  2. Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  4. Los Angeles Rams
  5. Minnesota Vikings
  6. Washington Commanders
  7. Green Bay Packers

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

  • Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
  • Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
  • AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
  • Super Bowl 59: February 9th

Wild Card Weekend Game Schedule

Here are the games being played during the upcoming Wild Card Weekend. All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Sunday, Jan. 12

Monday, Jan. 13

NFL Playoffs Odds

Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl:

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles
Minnesota Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Washington Commanders
Pittsburgh Steelers
Denver Broncos
Houston Texans

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

You can also check out the spread, moneyline, and total for each game, along with game predictions, at FanDuel Research.

