2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule for Wild Card Weekend

The NFL regular season is officially complete, and the fate of each team has been decided.

Some have clinched a spot in the playoffs, while others have been eliminated and look to the 2025 NFL Draft Order in anticipation. Did your favorite team make the cut? Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.

Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot

These are all the teams that have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.

AFC

NFC

2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NFL Playoffs Schedule

Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:

Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th

January 11th through January 13th Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th

January 18th and 19th AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th

January 26th Super Bowl 59: February 9th

Wild Card Weekend Game Schedule

Here are the games being played during the upcoming Wild Card Weekend. All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Sunday, Jan. 12

Monday, Jan. 13

NFL Playoffs Odds

Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl:

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Detroit Lions +320 Kansas City Chiefs +370 Baltimore Ravens +550 Buffalo Bills +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Minnesota Vikings +1400 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2200 Green Bay Packers +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 Los Angeles Rams +3500 Washington Commanders +4000 Pittsburgh Steelers +8500 Denver Broncos +8500 Houston Texans +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

You can also check out the spread, moneyline, and total for each game, along with game predictions, at FanDuel Research.

