2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket: Updated Schedule for Wild Card Weekend
The NFL regular season is officially complete, and the fate of each team has been decided.
Some have clinched a spot in the playoffs, while others have been eliminated and look to the 2025 NFL Draft Order in anticipation. Did your favorite team make the cut? Let's look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LIX.
Teams That Have Clinched a Playoff Spot
These are all the teams that have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs.
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Denver Broncos
NFC
- Detroit Lions
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Washington Commanders
- Green Bay Packers
2024-25 NFL Playoffs Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
NFL Playoffs Schedule
Here is when each round of the playoffs will occur:
- Super Wild Card Weekend: January 11th through January 13th
- Divisional Round: January 18th and 19th
- AFC & NFC Championships: January 26th
- Super Bowl 59: February 9th
Wild Card Weekend Game Schedule
Here are the games being played during the upcoming Wild Card Weekend. All times are Eastern.
Saturday, Jan. 11
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
- Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m.
- Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m.
- Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
- Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams at 8 p.m.
NFL Playoffs Odds
Here are the FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win the Super Bowl:
You can also check out the spread, moneyline, and total for each game, along with game predictions, at FanDuel Research.
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet—regardless if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!