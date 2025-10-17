4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 7

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Which touchdown picks make sense for this week? Let's dig in.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 7

We won't know what sort of workload or role Rashee Rice is going to have in his first game since playing in Week 4 last season until the Kansas City Chiefs kickoff on Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders. That being said, I want to be ahead of the market on Rice, as we could be reminiscing on the days we could get Rice to score at these odds later in the season.

Even in a Patrick Mahomes-led passing attack that has looked great in recent weeks and is 11th in schedule-adjusted pass offense entering Week 7, Rice could easily step into the No. 1 receiver role against a below-average Raiders defense. Las Vegas's defense is exhibiting signs of being a pass-funnel unit (21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 6th in schedule-adjusted run defense), which plays right into Kansas City's hands -- as they lead the league in pass rate over expected (+9.7%).

Against wideouts this season, the Raiders are also permitting the third-most receptions (81), fifth-most receiving yards (971), fourth-highest target rate (21.0%), and seventh-most yards per route run (1.70), per Next Gen Stats. With the Chiefs at home with their implied team total approaching 30 points, I don't see Andy Reid or Mahomes wasting any time getting Rice his first touchdown of the season.

There's no denying the fact that Drake Maye is playing at an MVP-level right now, as he's currently posting the fourth-most expected points added per drop back (0.25) and second-highest completion percentage over expected (+8.5%) among quarterbacks with 150-plus drop backs this season. While Maye has made vast improvements as a passer in his sophomore campaign, he is still a threat to torch defenses with his legs when the opportunity arises.

After being an effective runner as a rookie last season with limited usage, Maye is now recording the seventh-most designed rushing attempts per game (2.7) and fourth-most scrambles per game (3.5) when using the same sample of drop backs from above. Given the issues the New England Patriots have had running the ball (32nd in schedule-adjusted rushing offense), one fix could be leaning on Maye a bit more on the ground, beginning in Week 7 against a vulnerable Tennessee Titans.

Besides wind and potential rain affecting the passing game, the Patriots don't trust either of their running backs right now, and Maye is second on the team in red-zone rushing share (23.1%). Among the quarterbacks suiting up on Sunday, FanDuel Research's Daily Projections are giving Maye the fourth-best chance to score a rushing touchdown, and the only three quarterbacks ahead of him all have +155 odds or shorter to score.

Quentin Johnston was inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, which led to Ladd McConkey being the go-to receiver for Justin Herbert in the win over the Miami Dolphins. However, Johnston is logging full practices ahead of Sunday's contest against the Indianapolis Colts, indicating that he'll be returning with no limitations in Week 7.

Before missing last week's game, Johnston was second on the Chargers in route rate (84.0%) and target share (23.2%) while pacing the team in air yards share (37.3%) and receiving yards per game (75.4) across the first five weeks. Plus, Johnston still leads the offense in touchdowns (4), and Sunday's clash with Indy carries a narrow spread and a high total, making it likely that we see Herbert put the ball in the air often.

According to PFF, Johnston scored all eight of his touchdowns a season ago against zone coverage, and he's leading the Chargers in yards per route run (2.04) versus zone coverage in 2025, though it's still a small sample to work from. Along with offensive tackle Joe Alt potentially returning -- which would provide a major boost for LA's passing game -- the Colts notably deploy zone coverage at the 14th-highest rate (70.7%) in the NFL.

Besides forecasting Rice to find the end zone for the first time in 2025 on Sunday, I'm also backing CeeDee Lamb to cross the goal line upon his return from an ankle ailment. According to Lamb himself, he could have played last week against the Carolina Panthers, but he wanted to get fully healthy before returning, so he's slated to be active in Week 7 with zero limitations.

Prior to making an early exit in Week 3 for the Dallas Cowboys, it was only a matter of time before Lamb hit paydirt given the fact that he was tallying team-high marks in target share (28.2%), air yards share (42.2%), receptions per game (8.0), receiving yards per game (111.0), and yards per route run (2.71) in the first two weeks. Lamb is coming back at a perfect time, as the Cowboys desperately need to get back in the win column, and he's involved in the game with the highest total of week in an impending matchup versus the Washington Commanders at home.

Even though the Commanders are dealing with various injuries at the receiver position ahead of Sunday's clash, Washington could have me as their No. 1 wideout and the Dallas offense would still need to be at their best to remain competitive due to how woeful their defense has been. While I also like George Pickens in the touchdown market with Dak Prescott sitting at -210 odds to toss multiple touchdowns, this is a perfect opportunity for Dak and Lamb to connect on their first score of the year.

