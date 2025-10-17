Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the United Rentals 250 in Talladega

On Saturday, I'm hoping for history.

Sheldon Creed holds the record for most career NASCAR Xfinity Series runner-up finishes without a win. He is 15 times the bridesmaid yet never the bride.

It feels like I've bet Creed for every single one of those runner-up finishes.

But, dear friend, my body is ready for more pain.

Creed is -- once again -- a value for me in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds for Saturday's race at Talladega. I was willing to take the plunge not just because of the value but also because I know that the first time I don't bet him when I should, he'll be in victory lane.

Creed's not the only guy who stands out for me before qualifying. Below are my model's simulations entering the weekend, and then we can discuss which other drivers stand out at current odds.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Talladega

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Austin Hill 12.1% 29.4% 41.3% 59.9% Sheldon Creed 7.3% 20.4% 31.3% 51.4% Jesse Love 7.7% 21.4% 33.0% 52.5% Justin Allgaier 6.3% 18.1% 27.7% 48.3% Aric Almirola 5.1% 15.5% 25.2% 47.2% Taylor Gray 4.1% 13.4% 21.8% 42.1% Sam Mayer 4.2% 13.0% 22.5% 41.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Talladega

Sheldon Creed (+1600): Three of those aforementioned runner-up finishes have come on superspeedways, one of which was at Talladega in 2023. This year with Haas, Creed has just one top-five, but he has had a top-nine average running position in four of five races. He knows how to run up front, and he has the car to get the job done. One time, baby.

Taylor Gray (+3000): Gray has a pair of top-five finishes on pack tracks this year, and he had two across just three races in the Craftsman Truck Series last year, as well. He seems to have a knack for this track type even though he lacks experience. This is a good number at which to snag a young talent in elite equipment.

Daniel Dye (+6500): Dye finished third in this race in the Truck Series last year, one of three top-10s for him on pack tracks in that series. In Xfinity, he has been top-10 in all three races he has finished, one of which was in Talladega during the spring. He'll at least be in the mix, which is more than enough at +6500.

Dean Thompson (+6500): Thompson has quietly run well in the draft this year, posting a top-16 average running position in four of five races. He has cashed two of those in for top-10 finishes, and he was third in the 2023 Truck Series race at Talladega. The case for him is similar to Dye's in that they're in decent equipment and have shown some acumen for this track type, which is enough for me to pull the trigger.

