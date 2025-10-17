3 FanDuel NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 7

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 7

Justin Fields, QB, New York Jets

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

Value quarterbacks are few and far between on the Week 7 FanDuel DFS main slate, but Justin Fields' established ceiling certainly warrants consideration at a $7,400 salary.

Fields is coming off an atrocious performance in Week 6. He managed just 4.9 FanDuel points (FDP) against the Denver Broncos, throwing for a mere 45 yards while recording as many sacks taken (9) as completed passes.

Even so, that dud needs some context. Not only was Fields playing overseas in London, but he was matched up with a Denver secondary which ranks second in adjusted pass defense and was top three in FDP per dropback allowed even before Week 6.

The New York Jets also saw top pass catcher Garrett Wilson suffer an injury in the loss, and he's doubtful for Sunday's contest. That hurts, surely, but I still think we can consider Fields at this salary given his rushing upside. He'd recorded at least 25 FDP in all three other full games this season, averaging 8.7 rush attempts and 51.7 rushing yards while scoring three rushing touchdowns.

Assuming Wilson is sidelined, we could see Fields use his legs even more against a Carolina Panthers defense which has yet to face a rushing quarterback of his caliber. Entering Week 7, Carolina ranks just 23rd in adjusted defense and rates out as the eighth best quarterback matchup based on Brandon Gdula's player-level adjusted FDP allowed. Perhaps most importantly for Fields, Carolina is dead-last in pressure and pressure-to-sack rate.

On a slate where high-salary quarterbacks will likely soak up huge roster rates, Fields is an intriguing value to differentiate from the field at a $7,400 salary.

Others To Consider: Box Nix ($7,100) vs. NYG, Carson Wentz ($6,600) vs. PHI

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $6,600

Unlike the past few weeks, we don't have any glaring values at the running back position. We do, however, have some $6,000-range backs with intriguing volume, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt has already proven to have slate-breaking upside.

Bill's volume has gone through the roof the past two weeks. He saw 18 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) in Week 5's 29-FDP effort and 19 adjusted opportunities in last week's 5.3-FDP dud. That's come alongside a 58% snap rate -- well above the 31% snap rate he saw from Weeks 1 through 4.

Even with last week's quiet outing, Croskey-Merritt has been one of the most efficient backs in the league this season. He's second at the position in rushing success rate, third in rushing yards over expectation per attempt, and fifth in yards after contact per attempt.

Now that the volume is finally catching up to the per-touch production, we could see Bill begin to truly take off. That could come as early as this week in a beautiful game environment against the Dallas Cowboys' 27th-ranked run defense.

This game has the main slate's highest total (54.5), is indoors, and comes against a Dallas front which has permitted the eighth most FDP per adjusted opportunity to opposing running backs. For the season, the Cowboys have surrendered the eighth most yards per carry, fourth highest explosive run rate (runs of 10-plus yards), and highest rushing success rate to the position.

With the Washington Commanders sporting the main slate's third highest implied total (26.5), there's obvious touchdown upside here, too. That, coupled with Bill's recent volume and Dallas' lackluster run defense, makes Croskey-Merritt my favorite running back value on the main slate.

Others To Consider: D'Andre Swift ($6,300) vs. NO, Kimani Vidal ($6,200) vs. IND, Isiah Pacheco ($6,000) vs. LV

Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets

FanDuel Salary: $4,700

With the Jets throwing for just 45 yards last week, rookie tight end Mason Taylor naturally struggled. He managed just 1 reception for 2 yards, finishing with a season-low 0.7 FDP. But I'm willing to erase that game from my memory with Taylor set to serve as New York's No. 1 target in a plus matchup with the Panthers.

Prior to last week's dud, Taylor's utilization was really coming on. In Justin Fields' first two games back from injury (Weeks 4 and 5), Taylor saw a 26.8% target share while notching 9.0 and 13.2 FDP. He cracked 65 receiving yards in both games, even securing 9 receptions in Week 5.

For the season, Taylor ranks ninth among all tight ends with an 83% snap rate. Over the past three weeks, he's eighth in route participation (73%). If we just look at Fields' fourth healthy games, Taylor's 19.4% target share trails only Garrett Wilson's on the Jets. Running back Breece Hall (13.9%) is the only other pass catcher with north of a 12.0% target share in that split.

That gives me optimism Taylor will be the primary receiving option this week against a Panthers defense which has struggled mightily to defend tight ends. They've given up most FDP per target and second most yards per route run to the position, rating as the clear top fantasy matchup by player-level adjusted FDP allowed. Just look at how opposing TE1s have fared against them:

PLAYER REC TGT YDS TD FDP Brenton Strange 4 4 59 0 7.9 Trey McBride 6 7 78 0 10.8 Kyle Pitts 4 6 39 0 5.9 Hunter Henry 2 2 39 1 10.9 Darren Waller 5 5 78 1 16.3 Jake Ferguson 3 3 33 1 10.8

Those six averaged 10.4 FDP against Carolina, paving the way for Taylor to produce at a low salary this week. Our NFL DFS projections peg him for 8.9 FDP -- fifth among main slate tight ends and good for the top point-per-dollar value at the position (1.89x).

I'll be deploying Taylor in the bulk of my Fields lineups, but he makes for a stellar value tight end even as a one-off.

Others To Consider: Harold Fannin ($5,500) vs. MIA, Zach Ertz ($5,100) at DAL, Michael Mayer ($5,100) at KC

