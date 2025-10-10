Up & Adams: Friday, October 10th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this October 10th, 2025 episode, Kay Adams reacts to the New York Giants win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football game before digging into the Week 6 NFL slate.

Then, New England Patriots legend Drew Bledsoe hops on to discuss the hot starts from Jaxson Dart, Drake Maye, and several of the league's top young quarterbacks.

Finally, Minnesota Vikings star edge rusher Jonathan Greenard stops by to talk about Minnesota's strong first five weeks. To close out the show, Kevin Durant runs through his Week 6 NFL picks after a 4-0 week.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

