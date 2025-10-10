Though the Atlanta Falcons are one of 12 current NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl, they haven't lacked all-time great players. And with much of their success coming in the 21st century, many of the best Atlanta Falcons players of all time have been active within the last two decades.

Even so, it begs the question: who are the best Atlanta Falcons players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best Atlanta Falcons players of all time.

Best Atlanta Falcons Players All Time

Here are the top 10 Atlanta Falcons players of all time by Sports Reference's Approximate Value (AV):

Player Rank AV Pos Seasons Matt Ryan 1 203 QB 2008-2021 Mike Kenn 2 139 LT 1978-1994 Julio Jones 3 119 WR 2011-2020 Jeff Van Note 4 115 C 1969-1986 Roddy White 5 107 WR 2005-2015 Todd McClure 6 97 C 2000-2012 Claude Humphrey 7 93 DE 1968-1978 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Matt Ryan (2008-2021)

Matt Ryan finished his Falcons career as the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (59,735) and touchdowns (367), more than doubling the next-closest Atlanta quarterback. Ryan averaged nearly 270 passing yards per game over his 14 seasons in Atlanta, cementing his spot as the best Falcons player of all time. He wasted no time cementing his status as an all-time Falcon upon being drafted No. 3 overall in 2008, starting at least 14 games every season of his career with the franchise. His best season came in 2016 when he won MVP on the back of 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions.

Matt Ryan Accomplishments

4-time Pro Bowl

First Team All-Pro (2016)

MVP (2016)

Offensive Player of the Year (2016)

2. Mike Kenn (1978-1994)

To this day, former offensive lineman Mike Kenn is the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in games played. He suited up for 251 games over a 17-year career with the Falcons which spanned from 1978 to 1994. Kenn was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro.

Mike Kenn Accomplishments

5-time Pro Bowl

2-time First Team All-Pro

3. Julio Jones (2011-2020)

While Matt Ryan may be the greatest Falcons player of all time, he may not have reached that feat without wide receiver Julio Jones. Jones averaged 95.5 receiving yards per game across his 10 seasons with the Falcons, amassing one of the greatest six-season peaks in NFL history. From 2014 to 2019, Jones averaged 103.8 receptions and 1,564.7 yards per season. He led the NFL in receiving twice (in 2015 and 2018) and remains Atlanta's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards.

Julio Jones Accomplishments

7-time Pro Bowl

2-time First Team All-Pro

4. Jeff Van Note (1969-1986)

Offensive lineman Jeff Van Note finished his career with the second most games played in Atlanta Falcons franchise history. A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second Team All-Pro, Van Note served as the starting center for the Falcons for 16 seasons spanning from 1970 to 1985.

Jeff Van Note Accomplishments

6-time Pro Bowl

2-time Second Team All-Pro

5. Roddy White (2005-2015)

Though Julio Jones would eventually outshine him, Roddy White was a force to be reckoned with during his 11-year career with the Falcons. From 2007 to 2012, White never finished with fewer than 1,100 receiving yards in a single season. He led the NFL in receptions in 2010 -- his best season as a pro. That year, White amassed 115 receptions, 1389 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He remains Atlanta's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (63).

Roddy White Accomplishments

4-time Pro Bowl

First Team All-Pro (2010)

