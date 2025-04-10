Nets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (37-42) play the Brooklyn Nets (26-53) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Nets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -13.5 228.5 -1000 +660

Nets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (56.8%)

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 39 times this season (39-40-0).

The Nets have 40 wins against the spread in 79 games this season.

Hawks games have gone over the total 47 times this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the point total 36 times in 79 opportunities (45.6%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 39 home games, and 21 times in 40 road games.

When playing at home, the Hawks go over the over/under 61.5% of the time (24 of 39 games). They've hit the over in 57.5% of away games (23 of 40 contests).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .385 (15-22-2). Away, it is .625 (25-14-1).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over 19 of 39 times at home (48.7%), and 17 of 40 on the road (42.5%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 24.1 points, 3.1 boards and 11.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels averages 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.3 assists.

Caris LeVert is averaging 12 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 7.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is also draining 55.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets receive 10.5 points per game from Keon Johnson, plus 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jalen Wilson averages 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 39% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Nets are getting 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Ziaire Williams.

The Nets are receiving 8.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2 assists per game from Tyrese Martin.

