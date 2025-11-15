NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 15
Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Milwaukee Bucks.
Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.68% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -461, Grizzlies +360
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE, NBA TV
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (67.96% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-6.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -270, Pacers +220
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, TSN
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (86.52% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-16)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1351, Hornets +810
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (64.96% win probability)
- Moneyline: Bucks , Lakers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSWI, CBS 58, NBA TV
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (53.80% win probability)
- Moneyline: Timberwolves , Nuggets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, ALT, KTVD
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.