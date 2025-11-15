NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 15

Today's NBA slate includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Milwaukee Bucks.

Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.68% win probability)

Cavaliers (74.68% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -461, Grizzlies +360

Cavaliers -461, Grizzlies +360 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE, NBA TV

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Pacers (67.96% win probability)

Pacers (67.96% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-6.5)

Raptors (-6.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Raptors -270, Pacers +220

Raptors -270, Pacers +220 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, TSN

Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (86.52% win probability)

Thunder (86.52% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-16)

Thunder (-16) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Thunder -1351, Hornets +810

Thunder -1351, Hornets +810 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (64.96% win probability)

Bucks (64.96% win probability) Moneyline: Bucks , Lakers

Bucks , Lakers Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSWI, CBS 58, NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (53.80% win probability)

Nuggets (53.80% win probability) Moneyline: Timberwolves , Nuggets

Timberwolves , Nuggets Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, ALT, KTVD

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

