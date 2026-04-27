NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Monday 4/27/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Cade Cunningham Over 7.5 First Quarter Points

Luguentz Dort 2+ Made Threes

Nikola Jokic Under 9.5 Assists

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Monday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Cade Cunningham Over 7.5 First Quarter Points (+104)

Pistons at Magic, 8:10 p.m. ET

Cade Cunningham - 1st Qtr Points Cade Cunningham Over Apr 28 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Pistons are in trouble. For large chunks of the first three games, the Orlando Magic have looked like the better team.

In the fourth quarter of Game 3, with the Pistons' backs against the wall, Cade Cunningham took over and nearly led Detroit to a come-from-behind win. I think he'll come out of the gates with that same mindset and purpose today.

Cade netted eight points in the first stanza of Game 3, and he typically plays the entire first quarter. With Detroit's offense struggling against Orlando through three games, I think we see Cade try to put the team on his back from the jump. It's probably Detroit's best chance to win this series.

Eight points in the first is a high bar to clear, especially for a player who doesn't shoot a ton of threes (5.7 3P attempts per night in the regular season), but I think Cade will attack the rim early and often tonight. This is my favorite player prop for Monday.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Luguentz Dort 2+ Made Threes (-128)

Thunder at Suns, 9:40 p.m. ET

I went to this prop earlier in the series, and the market still hasn't fully adjusted for Luguentz Dort's recent improvement in three-point shooting.

Dort took 5.4 threes per night in the regular season and made only 34.4% of those. That three-point percentage was down significantly from his marks of 39.4% and 41.2% over the previous two campaigns.

Well, the old Dort is back.

He's making 40.0% from deep so far in the playoffs, and he nailed 46.7% of his threes across the Oklahoma City Thunder's final 10 regular-season games.

Through three games in this series, Dort has has made two, three and three triples. He's +250 to make three-plus threes tonight, which intrigues me, but I'm going to play it safe and back him to make two treys at these odds.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Nikola Jokic Under 9.5 Assists (-130)

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:40 p.m. ET

Nikola Jokic - Assists Nikola Jokic Under Apr 28 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Taking an under on Nikola Jokic in a win-or-go-home game isn't for the faint of heart. It's the side I want to be on today, though, for his assist line.

Jokic normally amasses a lot of potential assists; he was the league leader in potential assists in the regular season (17.5). But with Rudy Gobert playing such excellent D this series, the Minnesota Timberwolves haven't doubled as much as teams usually do, which has resulted in Jokic averaging only 9.5 potential assists over the past two games -- almost half of his regular-season average.

Jokic has gone for nine or fewer assists in three straight games, and with his supporting cast not firing on all cylinders, including Aaron Gordon being less than 100%, Jokic should have a tough time getting to double-digit assists in Game 5.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.