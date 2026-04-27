Pistons vs. Magic: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 4

Top Bets at a Glance

Magic Moneyline

Paolo Banchero Over 21.5 Points

Franz Wagner Over 3.5 Assists

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Magic vs. Pistons Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1: Magic Moneyline

The Orlando Magic are one win away from taking a 3-1 series lead, and Monday's Game 4 at the Kia Center is a great chance to them to take control of the series.

With the exception of the third quarter of Game 2, Orlando has looked like the better team for a lot of this series. They're also strong at home as they've won four consecutive home games, and the average margin of victory in those contests has been 16.8 points. They led by as many as 17 points in Game 3 before taking a 113-105 victory.

The Pistons are 2.5-point road favorites despite trailing the series. That number reflects the talent discrepancy between a 60-win team and a 45-win team, but it does not fully account for the series-specific context that matters most in Game 4. In Game 3, Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero combined for 50 points while Cade Cunningham carried Detroit's offense almost entirely by himself — 27 points on 8-of-23 shooting, 41 minutes, nine assists. The supporting cast's dependence on Cunningham is the Pistons' biggest problem in this series. When he struggles or tires, the Pistons' offense has no secondary creator capable of sustaining production.

Maybe I'm being too much of a prisoner of the moment and not taking into account enough of the Pistons' stellar regular season, but I think the Magic keep doing what they've been doing through three games and get another W.

Paolo Banchero - Points Paolo Banchero Over Apr 28 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Banchero has been the most impactful offensive performer in this series through three games, averaging 22.0 points and nine rebounds across the three matchups.

In six career games against Detroit including regular-season contests, he has averaged a 24.2-point output while recording three double-doubles. His 25-point, 12-rebound, nine-assist performance in Game 3 was a masterclass in positional dominance — he shot only 6-of-17 from the floor but generated points through free throws, offensive rebounds, and second-chance baskets that reflected his ability to impact the game even when the primary shot creation is not flowing efficiently.

The matchup against Detroit's frontcourt continues to favor Banchero. Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds and is an excellent center, but his defensive coverage on Banchero in pick-and-roll situations leaves middle drives and floater opportunities that Banchero has consistently attacked. Tobias Harris defends the perimeter well enough but lacks the lateral quickness to prevent Banchero's first step to the rim, and Banchero's strength advantage against Harris on the catch in the post is pronounced enough to create automatic mismatches.

The 21.5 threshold sits below Banchero's series average. In a home playoff game where he and the Magic are trying to deliver a big blow, his usage and aggressive approach should be at a high level. I like him to net at least 22 points.

Franz Wagner - Assists Franz Wagner Over Apr 28 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wagner is the hidden driver of the Magic's offensive success in this series, and the over on his assist line is appealing.

Through three games, Wagner has averaged 3.7 assists per contest — a number that reflects his emergence as the primary secondary playmaker on an Orlando team that runs a lot of its offense through Banchero and Desmond Bane. It also reflects Wagner's health after he dealt with injuries and missed time in the regular season.

His ability to operate out of the high post and elbow as a facilitator has given the Magic an extra dimension that Detroit's defense has not solved. When Wagner catches in the mid-post, Detroit must commit a help defender, which creates the kick-out opportunities to Bane in the corner and Wendell Carter Jr. near the bucket.

The correlation between these three legs is direct and intuitive. If Wagner is generating 4-plus assists, the Magic's offense is flowing efficiently in multiple directions — the same game state where Banchero reaches his point threshold and the Magic win the game.

SGP Odds at Publication: +481

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

