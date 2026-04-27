NBA Playoffs Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Monday 4/27/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Orlando Magic Moneyline

Oklahoma City Thunder -11.5

Minnesota Timberwolves +11.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA player props for today?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Pistons vs. Magic Pick: Magic Moneyline (+134)

8:10 p.m. ET | Game 4 | ORL Leads 2-1

Moneyline Orlando Magic Apr 28 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the tightest handicap of the night, and that is exactly why I want the home 'dog. The Orlando Magic lead the series 2-1, and despite the Detroit Pistons' 60-22 regular-season record, the Magic have looked like the better team -- or close to it -- for much of the first three games outside of the third quarter of Game 2.

Detroit has been the better regular-season offense, ranking fourth in points per game and field-goal percentage, but that offense has not been there through the first three games versus the Magic, with Orlando sitting 14th in postseason offensive rating. Cade Cunningham is carrying a huge scoring burden at 31.0 points per game in the series, which is impressive, but it also underlines how dependent the Pistons have become on one creator against Orlando’s defense.

Orlando has already shown it can drag Detroit into the kind of low-possession, physical game that makes it hard for the Pistons to pull away even if Detroit is playing well. The Pistons are in legit trouble, and Orlando knows that its best chance -- by far -- to win this series involves them taking Game 4 to seize a 3-1 series lead. I think the Magic get it done.

9:40 p.m. ET | Game 4 | OKC Leads 3-0

Spread Betting Oklahoma City Thunder Apr 28 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Oklahoma City Thunder are up 3-0 in the series and hav won those games by 35, 13, and 12 points. The Thunder also finished the regular season 64-18, scored 119.0 points per game, allowed just 100.0, and have now beaten the Phoenix Suns three straight times fairly convincingly in this series.

The biggest reason I am still willing to lay a large number is that Oklahoma City has not looked fragile even with Jalen Williams sidelined. Without JW last time out, the Thunder got 42 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 3 and continue to own the pace, turnover battle, and paint control in this matchup.

Phoenix still has enough offensive talent to be dangerous, but the supporting-cast injuries matter. The Suns have dealt with Mark Williams, Grayson Allen, and Jordan Goodwin issues during the series. That matters because Phoenix needs every possible perimeter defender and secondary ballhandler to survive against Oklahoma City’s length and on-ball pressure.

The Suns will surely do everything in their power to avoid a sweep, but the Thunder -- even without Jalen Williams -- are just too good. I expect them to overpower Phoenix once more.

10:40 p.m. ET | Game 5 | MIN Leads 3-1

Spread Betting Minnesota Timberwolves Apr 28 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the hardest game to handicap because the market has to account for the Minnesota Timberwolves' injuries and the Denver Nuggets' desperation at the same time. I think the market might be reacting a little too much to those two things.

The injury context is brutal for Minnesota, and it is the whole reason Denver is this size of a favorite. Anthony Edwards is expected to miss the remainder of the series with a knee injury, and Donte DiVincenzo is out for the postseason after tearing his Achilles. Those are major losses -- no question.

But Minnesota just won Game 4 anyway, and not by accident: Ayo Dosunmu exploded for 43 points, the Wolves held Denver to 96 points, and the Nuggets went just 6-for-27 from three.

There is also pressure on Denver beyond the scoreboard. Nikola Jokic is dealing with an enormous burden, Jamal Murray has had to carry more offense, and the Nuggets have their own health concerns with Aaron Gordon’s calf issue and Peyton Watson’s hamstring injury.

Denver absolutely should be favored at home in an elimination game against a banged-up T-Wolves squad. But 11.5 points assumes Minnesota’s injuries erase about everything else we have seen in the series, including a 3-1 lead and a defense that has turned Jokic’s supporting cast into a much less efficient group. Denver likely wins, but I think the T-Wolves cover.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.