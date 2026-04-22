NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/22/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Paolo Banchero Under 20.5 Points

Luguentz Dort 2+ Made Threes

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Wednesday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Paolo Banchero Under 20.5 Points (-104)

Magic at Pistons, 7 p.m. ET

Paolo Banchero - Points Paolo Banchero Under Apr 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's a little scary to take the under on Paolo Banchero's points prop at this line of 20.5 knowing that he just netted 23 points in Game 1 and is a near lock for huge minutes.

But it's the side I want to be on.

Banchero has averaged 20.0 points over the last three games, two Play-In clashes and Game 1. He's not much of a three-point shooter, going 30.5% from beyond the arc in the regular season and hitting only 1.2 treys per night. That makes it hard for him to rack up points in a hurry.

He shot 53.3% overall in Game 1, including 2 of 4 from three. That's meaningfully better than his regular-season field goal percentage of 45.9%. I don't think he can repeat that against a Detroit Pistons defense that ended the campaign ranked second in defensive rating.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Luguentz Dort 2+ Made Threes (-130)

Suns at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET

This is my favorite player prop of the day.

A year after making a stellar 41.2% of his three-pointers, Luguentz Dort had a down shooting year overall but is figuring it out at the right time. He has nailed at least two threes in six of his previous seven games.

In Game 1, he went 2 for 6 from deep, and that volume is a positive sign moving forward. He also played only 24 minutes due to the blowout, and while there's blowout risk again with the Oklahoma City Thunder a 17.5-point favorite, the Phoenix Suns will likely be a little more competitive than they were in the series opener, which would likely lead to more Dort minutes.

In last year's postseason, Dort averaged 2.1 made triples on 6.1 attempts per night. He was right at those numbers in Game 1, and I think the market has been a little slow to react to his recent shooting form.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.