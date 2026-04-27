Thunder vs. Suns: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 4

Top Bets at a Glance

Phoenix Suns +11.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 7.5 Assists

Devin Booker Over 23.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Thunder vs Suns Props and Betting Picks

Spread Betting Phoenix Suns Apr 28 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead this series 3-0 and have not faced a competitive game in any of the three outings. They won by 35, 13, and 12, doing so without Jalen Williams in Game 3 as SGA took over with a 42-point, 15-of-18 shooting masterpiece.

The case for betting the Phoenix Suns +11.5 begins and ends with one question: how many NBA teams get swept in four games without losing a single game by fewer than ten points?

The answer is very few. Phoenix has a legitimate claim to be competitive Monday. In Game 3 on their home floor, Dillon Brooks erupted for 33 points, Jalen Green added 26, and the Suns lost by 12 — close to this line. The series has been lopsided in wins and losses, but the scoring margins are becoming more reasonable as Phoenix adjusts to OKC's defensive schemes and finds more individual scoring opportunities.

Also, it should help Phoenix that OKC will continue to be sans Jalen Williams.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Points Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over Apr 28 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

SGA's 42-point Game 3 performance came with eight assists — clearing the 7.5 threshold while simultaneously dominating the scoring.

The likely two-time MVP has now notched at least eight assists in four of his past five games dating back to the regular season.

His career road playoff average of 6.5 assists per game sits just below the 7.5 threshold, but recent form has pushed him well above that. Through three games this series, SGA has totaled seven, nine and eight dimes. The pattern across all three games is consistent elite playmaking regardless of venue and game situation.

Devin Booker - Points Devin Booker Over Apr 28 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Booker has scored 22, 21, and 16 in this series — performances suppressed by a combination of Phoenix's overall offensive struggles, Luguentz Dort's defensive pressure, and a game script that devolved into deficit-basketball in the fourth quarter of all three games. None of those conditions are fully replicable on Monday night.

With his season on the line, Booker playing in his home building, and the full weight of a potential sweep motivating his competitive spirit, this is the most favorable individual game state for a Booker explosion that this series has produced.

He scored 20 or more points in 13 consecutive regular-season games before the playoffs at an average of 26.9 points per contest in that time.

Booker has it all to play for today, and I think we'll see him get back to his high-scoring ways.

SGP Odds at Publication: +478

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

