Celtics vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 28

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN

The Boston Celtics are massive 11.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series. The over/under is set at 214.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11.5 214.5 -599 +450

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (77.6%)

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are 49-32-1 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 82 games, with 40 wins against the spread.

This season, 30 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

76ers games this year have hit the over on 41 of 82 set point totals (50%).

In home games, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (26-14-1).

The Celtics have gone over the total in 15 of 41 home games (36.6%). They've done the same in road games, eclipsing the total in 15 of 41 matchups (36.6%).

This year, Philadelphia is 18-22-1 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-18-1 ATS (.537).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over less often at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 boards.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 boards.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.1 points, 3.3 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples (ninth in NBA).

The 76ers are getting 16 points, 5.6 boards and 4.2 assists per game from VJ Edgecombe.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is draining 45% of his shots from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Joel Embiid gets the 76ers 26.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Andre Drummond averages 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field.

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