MLB Best Bets: Home Run Picks, Player Props for Today's Opening Day

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs, to run lines to strikeouts and much more.

Here are some MLB bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB Opening Day Betting Picks, Best Bets

We've produced a wide variety of Opening Day betting articles -- all of which we'll link below. I'll also list my favorite bet from each article.

My favorite: Ceddanne Rafaela to Hit a Home Run (+540)

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ceddanne Rafaela +540 View more odds in Sportsbook

My favorite: Gunnar Henderson to Record 2+ Total Bases (-115)

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Gunnar Henderson -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

My favorite: Hunter Brown Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-152)

Hunter Brown - Strikeouts Hunter Brown Over Mar 26 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

My favorite: Tigers vs Padres Under 0.5 First-Inning Runs (-148)

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 26 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.