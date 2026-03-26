MLB Best Bets: Home Run Picks, Player Props for Today's Opening Day
The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs, to run lines to strikeouts and much more.
Here are some MLB bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.
MLB Opening Day Betting Picks, Best Bets
We've produced a wide variety of Opening Day betting articles -- all of which we'll link below. I'll also list my favorite bet from each article.
MLB Home Run Picks
- My favorite: Ceddanne Rafaela to Hit a Home Run (+540)
MLB Player Props
- My favorite: Gunnar Henderson to Record 2+ Total Bases (-115)
MLB Strikeout Props
- My favorite: Hunter Brown Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-152)
Hunter Brown - Strikeouts
MLB NRFI Bets
- My favorite: Tigers vs Padres Under 0.5 First-Inning Runs (-148)
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.