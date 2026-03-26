5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Opening Day
Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.
Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?
All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks
Paul Skenes (Pirates) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Mets
Paul Skenes - Strikeouts
This is the premier strikeout spot on the board.
Why this MLB prop bet stands out:
1. Elite strikeout profile
- Skenes led MLB with a 1.97 ERA in 2025
- He consistently generated swing-and-miss with upper-90s velocity and elite command
2. Opening Day workload confidence
- Unlike most starters, Skenes is trusted to go deep (6–7 innings)
- That volume alone creates strong strikeout upside
3. Mets lineup volatility
- New-look lineup (Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr.)
- Early-season timing issues often lead to elevated strikeout rates
Prediction:
Skenes dominates early and racks up strikeouts against a lineup still building chemistry.
Tarik Skubal (Tigers) OVER 7.5 Strikeouts vs Padres
Tarik Skubal - Strikeouts
This is one of the best ace vs lineup mismatch strikeout props.
Key Factors:
1. Cy Young-level consistency
- Skubal is chasing a third straight Cy Young
- Elite strikeout-to-walk ratio and command
2. Padres swing profile
- San Diego lineup has power but also strikeout tendencies
- Particularly vulnerable vs high-velocity lefties
3. Pitching duel environment
- Facing Nick Pivetta means a likely low-scoring game
- Skubal should pitch deeper into the game
Prediction:
Skubal works efficiently and reaches 7+ strikeouts.
Logan Gilbert (Mariners) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Guardians
Logan Gilbert - Strikeouts
This is a strong home favorite strikeout prop.
Why this works:
1. Strong 2025 performance
- Gilbert continues to develop into a frontline arm
- High strikeout rate with elite control
2. Guardians contact profile (deceptive)
- Cleveland is disciplined but not immune to high-end pitching
- Struggles against elite fastball command pitchers
3. Home-field edge
- Seattle’s park suppresses offense, allowing pitchers to attack aggressively
Prediction:
Gilbert works 6+ innings and clears the number.
Hunter Brown (Astros) OVER 6.5 Strikeouts vs Angels
Hunter Brown - Strikeouts
This is a high-upside strikeout prop with strong matchup data.
Key Factors:
1. Cy Young finalist upside
- Brown finished top 3 in AL Cy Young voting
- Elite velocity and strikeout arsenal
2. Angels lineup weaknesses
- Heavy reliance on Mike Trout
- Lower depth and higher strikeout rates beyond top hitters
3. Astros pitching philosophy
- Aggressive strike-throwing approach boosts K potential
Prediction:
Brown takes advantage of a top-heavy lineup and generates 7+ Ks.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) OVER 5.5 Strikeouts vs Diamondbacks
Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Strikeouts
This is a premium high-ceiling strikeout prop.
Why it stands out:
1. Elite postseason form
- Yamamoto dominated in October en route to a championship
- Finished top 3 in NL Cy Young voting
2. Diamondbacks matchup
- Arizona has power but can be aggressive early in counts
- Vulnerable to elite command pitchers
3. Dodgers support
- Strong offense allows Yamamoto to pitch aggressively with a lead
Prediction:
Yamamoto delivers a dominant Opening Day performance.
Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.