5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Opening Day

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Paul Skenes - Strikeouts Paul Skenes Over Mar 26 5:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the premier strikeout spot on the board.

Why this MLB prop bet stands out:

1. Elite strikeout profile

Skenes led MLB with a 1.97 ERA in 2025

He consistently generated swing-and-miss with upper-90s velocity and elite command

2. Opening Day workload confidence

Unlike most starters, Skenes is trusted to go deep (6–7 innings)

That volume alone creates strong strikeout upside

3. Mets lineup volatility

New-look lineup (Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr.)

Early-season timing issues often lead to elevated strikeout rates

Prediction:

Skenes dominates early and racks up strikeouts against a lineup still building chemistry.

Tarik Skubal - Strikeouts Tarik Skubal Over Mar 26 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the best ace vs lineup mismatch strikeout props.

Key Factors:

1. Cy Young-level consistency

Skubal is chasing a third straight Cy Young

Elite strikeout-to-walk ratio and command

2. Padres swing profile

San Diego lineup has power but also strikeout tendencies

Particularly vulnerable vs high-velocity lefties

3. Pitching duel environment

Facing Nick Pivetta means a likely low-scoring game

Skubal should pitch deeper into the game

Prediction:

Skubal works efficiently and reaches 7+ strikeouts.

Logan Gilbert - Strikeouts Logan Gilbert Over Mar 27 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a strong home favorite strikeout prop.

Why this works:

1. Strong 2025 performance

Gilbert continues to develop into a frontline arm

High strikeout rate with elite control

2. Guardians contact profile (deceptive)

Cleveland is disciplined but not immune to high-end pitching

Struggles against elite fastball command pitchers

3. Home-field edge

Seattle’s park suppresses offense, allowing pitchers to attack aggressively

Prediction:

Gilbert works 6+ innings and clears the number.

Hunter Brown - Strikeouts Hunter Brown Over Mar 26 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a high-upside strikeout prop with strong matchup data.

Key Factors:

1. Cy Young finalist upside

Brown finished top 3 in AL Cy Young voting

Elite velocity and strikeout arsenal

2. Angels lineup weaknesses

Heavy reliance on Mike Trout

Lower depth and higher strikeout rates beyond top hitters

3. Astros pitching philosophy

Aggressive strike-throwing approach boosts K potential

Prediction:

Brown takes advantage of a top-heavy lineup and generates 7+ Ks.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over Mar 27 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a premium high-ceiling strikeout prop.

Why it stands out:

1. Elite postseason form

Yamamoto dominated in October en route to a championship

Finished top 3 in NL Cy Young voting

2. Diamondbacks matchup

Arizona has power but can be aggressive early in counts

Vulnerable to elite command pitchers

3. Dodgers support

Strong offense allows Yamamoto to pitch aggressively with a lead

Prediction:

Yamamoto delivers a dominant Opening Day performance.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.