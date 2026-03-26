3 Best MLB Props for Opening Day

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB Player Props for Opening Day

I like this Opening Day spot for Gunnar Henderson, and him to notch two-plus bases is one of my favorite bets for today.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Gunnar Henderson -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Henderson is at Camden Yards against righty Joe Ryan. While Ryan can rack up Ks when he's on, he also surrenders a lot of loud contact. Lefty bats got to him for 1.68 homers per nine innings last year in addition to a 51.2% fly-ball rate.

Henderson's 2025 was kind of meh after a breakout 2024. He still absolutely raked at home against right-handers, putting up a .394 wOBA and 43.6% hard-hit rate in the split.

In his preferred split and taking on a pitcher who is prone to hard contact, Henderson can go for at least two bases today.

Andrew Abbott draws a tough Opening Day assignment as he's at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park against a Boston Red Sox offense that had the eighth-best wOBA against southpaws in 2025 (.322).

Andrew Abbott - Strikeouts Andrew Abbott Under Mar 26 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Not only that, but Boston isn't a high-strikeout team in the split as they came in right around the league average in K rate against lefties (23.1%).

Abbott isn't a big strikeout guy. Last campaign, he recorded just a 20.4% strikeout rate at home, and he's got a 20.7% overall K rate across 304 1/3 innings since the start of 2024.

Over 16 home starts last year, Abbott averaged 5.2 innings per outing, and given that this will be his first start of 2026, his pitch count may be kept in check as he worked more than four innings just once this spring.

All in all, I'm intrigued by the plus-money odds on Abbott to have four or fewer Ks.

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Alec Burleson -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

I wrote up Alec Burleson as one of the best Opening Day home run picks because I think Drew Rasmussen is one of the lesser pitchers going today.

Rasmussen doesn't generate many swings and misses (9.5% swinging-strike rate) or punchouts (21.7% K rate). He's also a much better matchup for lefties as he permitted a 40.1% fly-ball rate and 1.22 dingers per nine in the split.

That meshes well with the strengths of Burleson, who does most of his damage against righties, slugging his way to a .357 wOBA, 43.8% fly-ball rate and 38.0% hard-hit rate in the split. His popped 15 of his 18 home runs with the platoon advantage.

Burleson will likely be in a meaty spot in the lineup, and he's capable of cashing this bet in one swing if he gets up with guys in scoring position.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.