5 Best MLB NRFI Bets for Opening Day

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 26 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is one of the best NRFI bets:

1. Elite starting pitchers

Tarik Skubal (Cy Young-level arm)

Nick Pivetta (2.87 ERA in 2025)

2. Pitcher-friendly ballpark

Petco Park suppresses early scoring

3. Opening Day trend

Both teams likely to start cautiously at the plate

Prediction:

Scoreless first inning in a pitching duel.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 26 5:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Factors:

1. Paul Skenes factor

One of the most dominant pitchers in MLB

2. Mets early-season chemistry

New lineup may take time to adjust

3. Freddy Peralta’s strikeout ability

Capable of shutting down the Pirates early

Prediction:

Both pitchers dominate early.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 26 8:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this works:

1. Elite pitching matchup

Nathan Eovaldi (1.73 ERA in 2025)

Cristopher Sánchez (2.50 ERA, Cy Young runner-up)

2. Balanced lineups

Both teams dangerous but facing elite arms

3. Early-game caution

Teams typically conservative in first inning of Opening Day

Prediction:

Strong chance of a scoreless first inning.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 26 8:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Factors:

1. Pitching edge

Drew Rasmussen (2.76 ERA)

Matthew Liberatore solid but supported by defense

2. Cardinals lineup uncertainty

Missing key pieces like Lars Nootbaar

3. Rays pitching system

Strong at limiting early damage

Prediction:

Limited early scoring chances.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 27 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is a strong NRFI:

1. Logan Gilbert at home

Dominant in Seattle

2. Guardians approach

Contact-heavy, slower starts

3. Pitcher-friendly environment

Seattle suppresses early runs

Prediction:

Scoreless first inning likely.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.