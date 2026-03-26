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3 Best MLB Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice for Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Opening Day

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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3 Best MLB Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice for Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Opening Day

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best Bets & Props (March 26, 2026)

First pitch: 8:30 p.m. ET
Matchup: Zac Gallen (ARI) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)
Odds: Dodgers -260 | Run Line -1.5 (-132) | Total 9

🔥 Best Bet: Dodgers -1.5 (-132)

If you’re backing the Dodgers, the run line is the only playable angle at this price.

Los Angeles enters with a massive edge in both starting pitching and lineup depth. Yamamoto projects as one of the most dominant arms in baseball, while Gallen — though solid — doesn’t miss bats at the same level and can be vulnerable to hard contact.

The real separator is the Dodgers’ lineup:

  • Ohtani
  • Betts
  • Freeman
  • Tucker
  • Smith
  • Muncy

That’s relentless pressure 1-through-6, with very few easy outs. Arizona has a strong top of the order (Marte, Carroll), but the bottom half is far less threatening.

Game script: If Yamamoto does his job, the Dodgers don’t need a huge offensive explosion — just steady scoring and bullpen support to win by multiple runs.

👉 Lean: Dodgers control this game and win by 2+

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Arizona Diamondbacks
@
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar 27 12:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

🎯 Best Prop: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 6.5 Strikeouts

This is the strongest prop on the board.

Yamamoto brings:

  • Elite swing-and-miss stuff
  • Strong command
  • Ability to work deep into games

Arizona’s lineup has talent, but it’s not immune to strikeouts — especially in the lower half.

Why it works:

  • Opening Day → starters are fresh
  • Dodgers will let Yamamoto establish himself
  • His K upside is among the highest in MLB

👉 Play it at 6.5.
If it moves to 7.5, consider laddering instead of chasing juice.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Strikeouts

Arizona Diamondbacks
@
Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar 27 12:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

💥 Best Hitter Prop: Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 Total Bases

Freeman is one of the toughest outs in baseball vs right-handed pitching, and this is a great spot:

  • Hits in the heart of a loaded lineup
  • High probability of multiple plate appearances with runners on
  • Extra-base upside (gap power + HR potential)

If you want a safer version:
👉 Freeman 1+ hit (great parlay piece)

1st PA - Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman - Single
Freddie Freeman - Extra Base Hit (Double/Triple/Home Run)
Freddie Freeman - Walk / HBP
Freddie Freeman - Strikeout
Freddie Freeman - Any Other Out / Outcome

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

📈 Additional Props to Target

Mookie Betts – 1+ Hit

  • Elite contact profile
  • Leadoff role = maximum plate appearances
  • High floor, low sweat

Dodgers Team Total Over

  • Correlates directly with run line
  • Arizona bullpen is a potential weak point

Yamamoto Alt Ks (8+)

  • If you’re building a same-game ladder
  • Big upside if he’s efficient early

⚠️ Bets to Avoid

Full Game Over (9)

  • Two quality starters
  • Early-season pitch efficiency tends to favor pitchers
  • Number feels sharp

Diamondbacks Moneyline (+215)

  • Path to winning requires:
    • Beating Yamamoto
    • Outscoring Dodgers lineup
    • Holding late innings

That’s a tough combination.

🔗 Same Game Parlay Idea

If you’re looking to stack correlated outcomes:

  • Dodgers -1.5
  • Yamamoto 6+ strikeouts
  • Freeman 1+ hit

👉 This builds around a very clean script:
Yamamoto dominates → Dodgers offense produces → middle order contributes

🧾 Final Card

  • Dodgers -1.5 (-132) ⭐ Best Bet
  • Yamamoto Over 6.5 Ks ⭐ Best Prop
  • Freeman Over 1.5 Total Bases
  • Betts 1+ Hit (safer add-on)

Final Thought

This is a classic ace + elite lineup vs good pitcher + top-heavy offense matchup. On Opening Day, talent gaps matter — and the Dodgers simply have more of it on both sides of the ball.

If this game plays to expectation, it looks a lot like:
Dodgers control early, extend late, and win comfortably.

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