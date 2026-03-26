3 Best MLB Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice for Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Opening Day

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best Bets & Props (March 26, 2026)

First pitch: 8:30 p.m. ET

Matchup: Zac Gallen (ARI) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

Odds: Dodgers -260 | Run Line -1.5 (-132) | Total 9

🔥 Best Bet: Dodgers -1.5 (-132)

If you’re backing the Dodgers, the run line is the only playable angle at this price.

Los Angeles enters with a massive edge in both starting pitching and lineup depth. Yamamoto projects as one of the most dominant arms in baseball, while Gallen — though solid — doesn’t miss bats at the same level and can be vulnerable to hard contact.

The real separator is the Dodgers’ lineup:

Ohtani

Betts

Freeman

Tucker

Smith

Muncy

That’s relentless pressure 1-through-6, with very few easy outs. Arizona has a strong top of the order (Marte, Carroll), but the bottom half is far less threatening.

Game script: If Yamamoto does his job, the Dodgers don’t need a huge offensive explosion — just steady scoring and bullpen support to win by multiple runs.

👉 Lean: Dodgers control this game and win by 2+

🎯 Best Prop: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 6.5 Strikeouts

This is the strongest prop on the board.

Yamamoto brings:

Elite swing-and-miss stuff

Strong command

Ability to work deep into games

Arizona’s lineup has talent, but it’s not immune to strikeouts — especially in the lower half.

Why it works:

Opening Day → starters are fresh

Dodgers will let Yamamoto establish himself

His K upside is among the highest in MLB

👉 Play it at 6.5.

If it moves to 7.5, consider laddering instead of chasing juice.

💥 Best Hitter Prop: Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 Total Bases

Freeman is one of the toughest outs in baseball vs right-handed pitching, and this is a great spot:

Hits in the heart of a loaded lineup

High probability of multiple plate appearances with runners on

Extra-base upside (gap power + HR potential)

If you want a safer version:

👉 Freeman 1+ hit (great parlay piece)

1st PA - Freddie Freeman 1st PA - Freddie Freeman Freddie Freeman - Single +470 Freddie Freeman - Extra Base Hit (Double/Triple/Home Run) +850 Freddie Freeman - Walk / HBP +750 Freddie Freeman - Strikeout +360 Freddie Freeman - Any Other Out / Outcome -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

📈 Additional Props to Target

Mookie Betts – 1+ Hit

Elite contact profile

Leadoff role = maximum plate appearances

High floor, low sweat

Dodgers Team Total Over

Correlates directly with run line

Arizona bullpen is a potential weak point

Yamamoto Alt Ks (8+)

If you’re building a same-game ladder

Big upside if he’s efficient early

⚠️ Bets to Avoid

Full Game Over (9)

Two quality starters

Early-season pitch efficiency tends to favor pitchers

Number feels sharp

Diamondbacks Moneyline (+215)

Path to winning requires: Beating Yamamoto Outscoring Dodgers lineup Holding late innings



That’s a tough combination.

🔗 Same Game Parlay Idea

If you’re looking to stack correlated outcomes:

Dodgers -1.5

Yamamoto 6+ strikeouts

Freeman 1+ hit

👉 This builds around a very clean script:

Yamamoto dominates → Dodgers offense produces → middle order contributes

🧾 Final Card

Dodgers -1.5 (-132) ⭐ Best Bet

⭐ Best Bet Yamamoto Over 6.5 Ks ⭐ Best Prop

⭐ Best Prop Freeman Over 1.5 Total Bases

Betts 1+ Hit (safer add-on)

Final Thought

This is a classic ace + elite lineup vs good pitcher + top-heavy offense matchup. On Opening Day, talent gaps matter — and the Dodgers simply have more of it on both sides of the ball.

If this game plays to expectation, it looks a lot like:

Dodgers control early, extend late, and win comfortably.