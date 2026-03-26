3 Best MLB Bets and Player Prop Betting Advice for Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Opening Day
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best Bets & Props (March 26, 2026)
First pitch: 8:30 p.m. ET
Matchup: Zac Gallen (ARI) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)
Odds: Dodgers -260 | Run Line -1.5 (-132) | Total 9
🔥 Best Bet: Dodgers -1.5 (-132)
If you’re backing the Dodgers, the run line is the only playable angle at this price.
Los Angeles enters with a massive edge in both starting pitching and lineup depth. Yamamoto projects as one of the most dominant arms in baseball, while Gallen — though solid — doesn’t miss bats at the same level and can be vulnerable to hard contact.
The real separator is the Dodgers’ lineup:
- Ohtani
- Betts
- Freeman
- Tucker
- Smith
- Muncy
That’s relentless pressure 1-through-6, with very few easy outs. Arizona has a strong top of the order (Marte, Carroll), but the bottom half is far less threatening.
Game script: If Yamamoto does his job, the Dodgers don’t need a huge offensive explosion — just steady scoring and bullpen support to win by multiple runs.
👉 Lean: Dodgers control this game and win by 2+
Moneyline
Run Line
Total Runs
🎯 Best Prop: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 6.5 Strikeouts
This is the strongest prop on the board.
Yamamoto brings:
- Elite swing-and-miss stuff
- Strong command
- Ability to work deep into games
Arizona’s lineup has talent, but it’s not immune to strikeouts — especially in the lower half.
Why it works:
- Opening Day → starters are fresh
- Dodgers will let Yamamoto establish himself
- His K upside is among the highest in MLB
👉 Play it at 6.5.
If it moves to 7.5, consider laddering instead of chasing juice.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Strikeouts
💥 Best Hitter Prop: Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 Total Bases
Freeman is one of the toughest outs in baseball vs right-handed pitching, and this is a great spot:
- Hits in the heart of a loaded lineup
- High probability of multiple plate appearances with runners on
- Extra-base upside (gap power + HR potential)
If you want a safer version:
👉 Freeman 1+ hit (great parlay piece)
📈 Additional Props to Target
Mookie Betts – 1+ Hit
- Elite contact profile
- Leadoff role = maximum plate appearances
- High floor, low sweat
Dodgers Team Total Over
- Correlates directly with run line
- Arizona bullpen is a potential weak point
Yamamoto Alt Ks (8+)
- If you’re building a same-game ladder
- Big upside if he’s efficient early
⚠️ Bets to Avoid
Full Game Over (9)
- Two quality starters
- Early-season pitch efficiency tends to favor pitchers
- Number feels sharp
Diamondbacks Moneyline (+215)
- Path to winning requires:
- Beating Yamamoto
- Outscoring Dodgers lineup
- Holding late innings
That’s a tough combination.
🔗 Same Game Parlay Idea
If you’re looking to stack correlated outcomes:
- Dodgers -1.5
- Yamamoto 6+ strikeouts
- Freeman 1+ hit
👉 This builds around a very clean script:
Yamamoto dominates → Dodgers offense produces → middle order contributes
🧾 Final Card
- Dodgers -1.5 (-132) ⭐ Best Bet
- Yamamoto Over 6.5 Ks ⭐ Best Prop
- Freeman Over 1.5 Total Bases
- Betts 1+ Hit (safer add-on)
Final Thought
This is a classic ace + elite lineup vs good pitcher + top-heavy offense matchup. On Opening Day, talent gaps matter — and the Dodgers simply have more of it on both sides of the ball.
If this game plays to expectation, it looks a lot like:
Dodgers control early, extend late, and win comfortably.