Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is looking at a matchup against the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the league (273.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Pittman for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Steelers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.99

61.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

Pittman is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position (53rd overall), tallying 82.6 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

In his last three games, Pittman has tallied 173 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches (21 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 31.3 (10.4 per game) during that period.

Pittman has been targeted 37 times, with 27 receptions for 253 yards and four TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 51.3 fantasy points (10.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Pittman's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans last week, as he tallied 15.5 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Pittman Jr.'s game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 2.0 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 20 yards on the day.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Steelers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

