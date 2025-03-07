Memphis vs South Florida Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Memphis Tigers (25-5, 15-2 AAC) aim to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the South Florida Bulls (13-17, 6-11 AAC) on March 7, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. South Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Memphis vs. South Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (88.8%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Memphis (-13.5) versus South Florida on Friday. The total has been set at 150.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Memphis vs. South Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has put together a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Florida has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Neither Memphis nor South Florida has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Friday's line (Tigers as favorites by 13.5 or more and Bulls as underdogs by 13.5 or more).

The Tigers have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-9-0) than they do in road games (6-6-0).

The Bulls' winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (4-10-0). Away, it is .455 (5-6-0).

Memphis' record against the spread in conference games is 6-11-0.

South Florida has six wins against the spread in 17 AAC games this year.

Memphis vs. South Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has come away with 20 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have been listed as a favorite of -1205 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

South Florida has won 13.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-13).

The Bulls have played as a moneyline underdog of +720 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 92.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Memphis vs. South Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis averages 79.9 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 73.1 per outing (213th in college basketball). It has a +203 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 6.8 points per game.

PJ Haggerty leads Memphis, scoring 21.3 points per game (sixth in the country).

South Florida puts up 74.8 points per game (148th in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per contest (255th in college basketball). It has a +17 scoring differential.

Jamille Reynolds' team-leading 12.9 points per game rank him 554th in the country.

The Tigers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. They are pulling down 33.6 rebounds per game (84th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8 per contest.

Dain Dainja is 157th in college basketball play with 7.1 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Bulls accumulate rank 213th in the nation, 2.9 fewer than the 34.2 their opponents grab.

Reynolds leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (84th in college basketball).

Memphis averages 98.2 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball), while giving up 89.8 points per 100 possessions (91st in college basketball).

The Bulls average 94.4 points per 100 possessions (215th in college basketball), while giving up 93.7 points per 100 possessions (190th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!