Masters Picks: Best Rory McIlroy Bets and Predictions for the 2026 Masters

The 2026 Masters begins tomorrow, and Scottie Scheffler enters the tourney as the clear betting favorite at +500 to win.

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best ways to bet Scheffler for this year's Masters?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Rory McIlroy Scheffler Masters Betting Picks and Best Bets

This is one of my favorite Masters Round 1 bets.

Rory's recent form has been poor — he described his own game as "unbelievably rusty" at The Players, where he finished T-46 — and his 2025 Masters opening round 72 is a reminder that Augusta has a way of finding Rory's vulnerabilities.

Plus, the back injury introduces genuine uncertainty about how well he can commit to aggressive swings into Augusta's par-5s.

An over 71.5 play is a reasonable wager against a player who is talented enough to shoot 66 but has just as often opened with a round that leaves him playing catch-up all weekend. He hasn't been under 71.5 in Round 1 since 2018.

McIlroy is the defending champion. He's a five-time major winner who completed the career Grand Slam on this very course a year ago. Betting against him at Augusta feels almost disrespectful. And yet, the evidence — statistical, historical, and physical — makes a compelling case that Schauffele will outperform the reigning champion in Thursday's Round 1.

Recent form is in Xander's corner. McIlroy has only made four starts on the PGA Tour in 2026, and none of them have been convincing. He withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury and then finished T-46 at The Players Championship. He hasn't played competitive golf since that poor showing a month ago.

Schauffele, meanwhile, has spent 2026 building momentum week by week. He has three T7-or-better finishes in his last four starts: T7 at the Genesis Invitational, third at The Players Championship, and T4 at the Valspar Championship.

Even if you take Rory's back ailment out of the equation, I lean Xander, but once you factor in that Rory may be less than 100% healthy, Schauffele to beat Rory in the first round looks like a quality bet.

Who are this week's best Masters DFS picks?

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.