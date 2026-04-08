Masters First Round Props: Best Bets, Predictions and Picks for Round 1

The 2026 Masters Tournament begins Thursday morning with Round 1.

What are the best Round 1 bets to target for tomorrow's opening day?

Using the Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the best bets for the first round of the 2026 Masters.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Masters Round 1 Prop Bets: Predictions, Picks and Best Bets for the First Round

Scheffler leads the field in strokes gained per round over the last five seasons and strokes gained total stats. His two Masters wins have come by three and four strokes, respectively — he doesn't just play well here, he dominates.

He enters having failed to crack the top 10 in each of his last three starts on Tour, which may make him more dangerous this week — he's rested and motivated, and Augusta tends to bring out his best. Under 70.5 is the play.

Schauffele is quietly one of the best Masters-form players in the field. After missing the cut in 2022, he has racked up 10 of 12 rounds at par or better and earned finishes of T10, 8th, and T8 from 2023 through 2025.

He's playing well at the moment, too. He finished solo third at The Players Championship and T4 at the Valspar Championship, gaining significant strokes with his approach play in both events.

He's peaking at exactly the right time. Under 71.5 is a reasonable line for a player this dialed in.

This is my fade of the day.

McIlroy has yet to win any tournament since his Masters victory last year and defending Masters champions historically struggle. Only three defending champions since 2007 have managed a top-10 finish the following year.

There's also some back injury concern that has been circulating around his preparation this week.

While there's a chance Rory comes out flying in his first competitive round at Augusta since finally claiming his long-awaited green jacket, I'm willing to back that he starts his title defense slowly.

Who are this week's best Masters First-Round Leader picks?

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.