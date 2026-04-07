Masters DFS Strategy Guide: Picks, Sleepers and Builds for FanDuel
Building a winning DFS lineup for the Masters is very different from a typical PGA Tour event. Augusta National is one of the most predictable courses on the calendar, which means we can lean heavily on course history, elite ball-striking, and short game performance to gain an edge.
This guide breaks down the optimal DFS strategy, key stats, roster construction and player archetypes to target for the 2026 Masters.
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
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Masters DFS Picks, Sleepers, Advice
DFS Strategy for Augusta National
1. Prioritize Course History (More Than Any Other Event)
- Augusta is a repeatable course — experience matters significantly
- Most winners:
- Have multiple appearances
- Have at least one prior top-10 finish
DFS takeaway:
- Avoid debutants in core builds
- Prioritize players with consistent made cuts + top-20 finishes at Augusta
2. Elite Iron Play is Non-Negotiable
Key stat: Strokes Gained: Approach
- Augusta requires precise approach shots into:
- Elevated greens
- Difficult pin placements
DFS takeaway:
- Build around elite ball-strikers
- Target players ranked highly in:
- SG: Approach
- Greens in Regulation (GIR%)
3. Short Game & Putting = Tournament Winners
- Augusta’s greens are:
- Fast
- Undulating
- Punishing around the edges
Key stats:
- SG: Around the Green
- SG: Putting
DFS takeaway:
- Target players with:
- Strong scrambling %
- Proven putting success on fast greens
4. Par-5 Scoring is Critical
- All four par 5s are must-score holes
- Masters winners dominate par 5 scoring
DFS takeaway:
- Prioritize players ranked highly in:
- Par 5 Birdie or Better %
- Birdie rate overall
5. Avoid “Random Value” – Embrace Balanced Builds
- Masters has:
- Smaller field (~90 players)
- Higher cut rate (~top 50 + ties)
DFS takeaway:
- Avoid extremely low-salary punts with no course history
- Focus on balanced builds with proven players
Optimal Lineup Construction
Build Type 1: Balanced Core (Recommended)
- 2 mid-high tier studs ($9K–$10K range)
- 3 mid-tier players ($7K–$9K)
- 1 value with strong course history
Why it works:
- Maximizes cut equity
- Avoids volatility of cheap golfers
Build Type 2: Stars and Scrubs
- 2 elite studs (Scheffler, McIlroy tier)
- 2 mid-tier players
- 2 low-cost values
Risk:
- Cheap players often miss cut
- Less optimal for Masters compared to other events
Player Archetypes to Target
1. Elite Ball-Strikers (Core Plays)
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
High floor + consistent scoring opportunities
2. Augusta Specialists
- Jordan Spieth
- Patrick Reed
- Bubba Watson
Course knowledge + comfort = DFS gold
3. Short Game Specialists
- Cameron Smith
- Jason Day
Can save par and gain strokes where others lose them
4. Consistent Cut-Makers (Cash Game Core)
- Sungjae Im
- Tony Finau
High probability of 4 rounds played
5. High-Upside GPP Plays (Tournament Winners)
- Will Zalatoris
- Viktor Hovland
Volatile but can win and break slates
Value Plays & Sleepers -- Top DFS Targets
Corey Conners
- Elite SG: Approach
- Multiple top-10 finishes at Augusta
- Undersalaried relative to win equity
Jason Day
- 7+ top-10s at Augusta
- Strong recent form + putting
Sungjae Im
- Runner-up at Masters
- Extremely consistent tee-to-green
Russell Henley
- Accurate iron player
- Strong recent form
Adam Scott
- Veteran with elite Augusta history
- Still gaining strokes tee-to-green
Players to Be Careful With
Debutants (No Augusta Experience)
- Augusta learning curve is steep
- Rarely contend or produce DFS-winning scores
Poor Putters
- Even elite ball-strikers can struggle here if putting fails
Volatile Drivers
- Augusta punishes mistakes → big numbers kill DFS lineups
Final DFS Strategy Takeaways
- Prioritize experience at Augusta
- Build around elite iron players
- Add short game specialists for upside
- Target par-5 scorers
- Lean toward balanced builds over stars-and-scrubs
Winning DFS Formula for the Masters:
Elite Ball-Striking + Proven Course His
Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.