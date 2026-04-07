Masters DFS Strategy Guide: Picks, Sleepers and Builds for FanDuel

Building a winning DFS lineup for the Masters is very different from a typical PGA Tour event. Augusta National is one of the most predictable courses on the calendar, which means we can lean heavily on course history, elite ball-striking, and short game performance to gain an edge.

This guide breaks down the optimal DFS strategy, key stats, roster construction and player archetypes to target for the 2026 Masters.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

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Masters DFS Picks, Sleepers, Advice

DFS Strategy for Augusta National

1. Prioritize Course History (More Than Any Other Event)

Augusta is a repeatable course — experience matters significantly

Most winners:

Have multiple appearances

Have at least one prior top-10 finish

DFS takeaway:

Avoid debutants in core builds

Prioritize players with consistent made cuts + top-20 finishes at Augusta

2. Elite Iron Play is Non-Negotiable

Key stat: Strokes Gained: Approach

Augusta requires precise approach shots into:

Elevated greens

Difficult pin placements

DFS takeaway:

Build around elite ball-strikers

Target players ranked highly in:

SG: Approach

Greens in Regulation (GIR%)

3. Short Game & Putting = Tournament Winners

Augusta’s greens are:

Fast

Undulating

Punishing around the edges

Key stats:

SG: Around the Green

SG: Putting

DFS takeaway:

Target players with:

Strong scrambling %

Proven putting success on fast greens

4. Par-5 Scoring is Critical

All four par 5s are must-score holes

Masters winners dominate par 5 scoring

DFS takeaway:

Prioritize players ranked highly in:

Par 5 Birdie or Better %

Birdie rate overall

5. Avoid “Random Value” – Embrace Balanced Builds

Masters has:

Smaller field (~90 players)

Higher cut rate (~top 50 + ties)

DFS takeaway:

Avoid extremely low-salary punts with no course history

Focus on balanced builds with proven players

Optimal Lineup Construction

Build Type 1: Balanced Core (Recommended)

2 mid-high tier studs ($9K–$10K range)

3 mid-tier players ($7K–$9K)

1 value with strong course history

Why it works:

Maximizes cut equity

Avoids volatility of cheap golfers

Build Type 2: Stars and Scrubs

2 elite studs (Scheffler, McIlroy tier)

2 mid-tier players

2 low-cost values

Risk:

Cheap players often miss cut

Less optimal for Masters compared to other events

Player Archetypes to Target

1. Elite Ball-Strikers (Core Plays)

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

High floor + consistent scoring opportunities

2. Augusta Specialists

Jordan Spieth

Patrick Reed

Bubba Watson

Course knowledge + comfort = DFS gold

3. Short Game Specialists

Cameron Smith

Jason Day

Can save par and gain strokes where others lose them

4. Consistent Cut-Makers (Cash Game Core)

Sungjae Im

Tony Finau

High probability of 4 rounds played

5. High-Upside GPP Plays (Tournament Winners)

Will Zalatoris

Viktor Hovland

Volatile but can win and break slates

Value Plays & Sleepers -- Top DFS Targets

Corey Conners

Elite SG: Approach

Multiple top-10 finishes at Augusta

Undersalaried relative to win equity

Jason Day

7+ top-10s at Augusta

Strong recent form + putting

Sungjae Im

Runner-up at Masters

Extremely consistent tee-to-green

Russell Henley

Accurate iron player

Strong recent form

Adam Scott

Veteran with elite Augusta history

Still gaining strokes tee-to-green

Players to Be Careful With

Debutants (No Augusta Experience)

Augusta learning curve is steep

Rarely contend or produce DFS-winning scores

Poor Putters

Even elite ball-strikers can struggle here if putting fails

Volatile Drivers

Augusta punishes mistakes → big numbers kill DFS lineups

Final DFS Strategy Takeaways

Prioritize experience at Augusta

Build around elite iron players

Add short game specialists for upside

Target par-5 scorers

Lean toward balanced builds over stars-and-scrubs

Winning DFS Formula for the Masters:

Elite Ball-Striking + Proven Course His

Here's our Masters best bets and picks for this year's tournament.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.