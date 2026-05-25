Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (25-29) vs. Athletics (27-26)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | OAK: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | OAK: (-102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156)

SEA: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156) Total: 10 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 1-5, 6.41 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 5-1, 3.31 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (1-5) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (5-1) will take the ball for the Athletics. When Castillo starts, his team is 2-7-0 against the spread this season. Castillo's team has a record of 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics are 6-4-0 ATS in Civale's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Civale's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those games.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50.2%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -116 favorite, while the Athletics are a -102 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +130 to cover, while the Athletics are -156 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 10 runs has been set for the Mariners-Athletics contest on May 25, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

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Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 24, or 48%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won 23 of 49 games when listed as at least -116 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 54 games with a total this season.

The Mariners are 19-35-0 against the spread in their 54 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've gone 19-15 in those games.

The Athletics have gone 17-12 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (58.6%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 24 times this season for a 24-28-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 27-26-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.385), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (56) this season. He has a .292 batting average.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to 20 extra-base hits. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average is 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Josh Naylor has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .349 this season.

J.P. Crawford is batting .199 with a .339 OBP and 17 RBI for Seattle this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has accumulated an on-base percentage of .448, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .290 and slugging .489.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is first and he is 29th in slugging.

Kurtz hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with three doubles, a home run, 11 walks and 11 RBIs.

Shea Langeliers leads his team with 60 hits and has a club-best .548 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .305 with an on-base percentage of .376.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .350 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .200.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

4/22/2026: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/21/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2026: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2025: 11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/23/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/30/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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