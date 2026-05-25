NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 25

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the New York Knicks taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Want to boost your odds prior to today's NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.21% win probability)

Cavaliers (57.21% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-2.5)

Knicks (-2.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Knicks -138, Cavaliers +118

Knicks -138, Cavaliers +118 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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