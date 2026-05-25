Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4 Picks & Odds: Best Bets & Score Prediction (May 25, 2026)

Can the Knicks complete the sweep and reach their first NBA Finals since 1999? Game 4 picks, spread analysis, and score prediction for Monday night in Cleveland.

The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, and they have the chance to complete only the ninth sweep in Conference Finals history on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Mikal Bridges added 22, and New York cruised 121-108 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in Game 3. The Cavaliers have never come back from 0-3 in franchise history. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites with a game total of 217.5. Here is the full step-by-step analysis for Monday's Game 4.

01 The Knicks Are a Historic Postseason Machine 10 Straight Wins 22.5 Avg Win Margin 9 of 10 wins by 10+ 7th Team Ever at 10 The New York Knicks have now won 10 consecutive playoff games, becoming just the seventh team in NBA history to accomplish that feat. All but one of the Knicks' wins have been by double digits, with an average margin of victory of 22.5 points. The last team to win 10 straight in a single postseason was the Boston Celtics on their way to the 2024 title. The Knicks are not just winning games, they are dismantling opponents at every level of the floor. The 2.5-point spread is appealing for a team that is playing this well. Mikal Bridges has turned in an impressive postseason for the second straight year, and he's now looked like the prime version of Bridges that the Knicks had hoped to see. OG Anunoby, who was able to play fewer minutes than usual, still ended Game 3 with the highest plus-minus despite scoring a quiet 14 points. This team wins with everyone. That is why they cannot be stopped.

02 Brunson vs. Mitchell, The Series-Defining Matchup Jalen Brunson , This Series 30.0 PPG G3: 30 pts, 12 ast Finding teammates as much as scoring. Shot-making clinic on demand. Donovan Mitchell , This Series 25.0 PPG G3: 23 pts, 5 ast Productive but cannot overcome team-wide collapse. Defense has no answers. Knicks fans were chanting "Knicks in four" as the final seconds of Game 3 ticked away. Brunson has been the most dominant offensive player in this ECF, but what makes the Knicks so tough to beat is that their entire roster outperforms the Cavaliers' entire roster at every position simultaneously. When Donovan Mitchell is productive, the Cavaliers still lose by 13. That is the problem. Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 24 points and James Harden scored 19. Those are solid numbers and they still lost by 13. Harden's output across the series has been inconsistent, and without a third offensive option capable of generating elite production, Cleveland has a difficult path to outscoring a Knicks team that scores from every position in every situation.

03 No Team Has Ever Come Back From 0-3 in Cavaliers History 0 Teams that have come back from 0-3 in NBA Playoff history No team has ever done it. The Cavaliers have never come back from 0-3 in franchise history. The Cleveland Cavaliers face the most hopeless situation in basketball. The historical record across the entire 80-year history of the NBA is unambiguous: no team has ever recovered from a 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series. The Knicks are not just facing a desperate opponent, they are facing an opponent with zero historical basis for believing they can come back. The psychological weight of that reality cannot be overstated. Donovan Mitchell has been in this situation before and knows what it means. Harden has been in elimination games. But knowing is different from doing. And doing against this Knicks team when the momentum is entirely New York's is a different challenge entirely.

04 Game 3 Recap and Why Cleveland Cannot Adjust Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and Mikal Bridges added 22 as the New York Knicks moved within one game of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. The most telling number from Game 3: Brunson, instead of his usual barrage of baskets, helped defeat the Cavaliers with his patience, decision-making, and precision passing as he picked apart Cleveland's multiple looks. That is the tactical nightmare for Cleveland. New York beats the Cavaliers whether Brunson is scoring or passing. Josh Hart made the Cavaliers pay for their ghost coverage with five threes, which probably felt more like 10 threes to the Cavaliers and their fans. Karl-Anthony Towns, despite going up against some physical coverage, poured in 18 efficient points. No defensive scheme exists that simultaneously guards Brunson, Hart, Towns, Bridges, and Anunoby at a high level on every possession. The Cavaliers have not found one in three games. They probably won't find one in Game 4. Cleveland averaged 101.7 points per game in Games 1-3. The under at 217.5 is a secondary bet worth targeting, as the Cavaliers' offense has not cracked 110 in any game of this series.

05 ATS Record and the Spread Value at -2.5 Knicks Road ATS This Playoff Run 5-1 ATS in postseason. Covered in every road game this postseason. Cavaliers Home ATS This Series 0-2 ATS at home in ECF. Cleveland has not covered in their own building. Spread Pick NYK -2.5 -110 odds . Best bet on the board. The Knicks have a 5-1 record against the spread in this postseason. The Cavaliers are 0-2 ATS at home in this ECF series. That 2.5-point spread is enticing for a team playing historically well. The market is likely factoring in the possibility of a desperate Cavaliers home response. That response has not materialized in three games and the fundamental talent gap has not changed. Back the Knicks to cover -2.5 on the road, complete the sweep, and send New York to the Finals for the first time in 27 years.