Thunder vs. Spurs Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 26

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The San Antonio Spurs are 5.5-point underdogs for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The series is tied 2-2. The point total in the matchup is set at 215.5.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5.5 215.5 -200 +168

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (64.8%)

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a matchup 39 times this season (39-42-1).

The Spurs have 43 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 45 times this season.

The Spurs have hit the over 43.9% of the time this year (36 of 82 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (20-19-1) than it has in home games (19-23-0).

Looking at point totals, the Thunder hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 22 times in 42 opportunities this season (52.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 23 times in 40 opportunities (57.5%).

This season, San Antonio is 19-17-3 at home against the spread (.475 winning percentage). On the road, it is 24-17-1 ATS (.571).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have gone over 18 of 40 times at home (45%), and 18 of 42 on the road (42.9%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points, 4.3 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.7 assists.

Cason Wallace averages 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 9.4 boards and 3.5 assists.

Isaiah Joe averages 11.1 points, 2.5 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown (10th in NBA), with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists for the Spurs.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also draining 48.6% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Per game, Stephon Castle provides the Spurs 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Spurs get 11.1 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists.

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