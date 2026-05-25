Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (33-20) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-34)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Rockies.TV

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-310) | COL: (+250)

LAD: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-146) | COL: +1.5 (+122)

LAD: -1.5 (-146) | COL: +1.5 (+122) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-1, 4.93 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 0-0, 6.59 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the mound, while Tanner Gordon will take the ball for the Rockies. Sheehan and his team are 4-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sheehan's team has a record of 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Last season Gordon and his team had an 8-7-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Gordon and his team finished 7-8 in the 15 games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (74.4%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Rockies, Los Angeles is the favorite at -310, and Colorado is +250 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Dodgers are -146 to cover, and the Rockies are +122.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The Dodgers-Rockies game on May 25 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (63.5%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -310 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of their 53 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 27-26-0 against the spread in their 53 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 20 of the 52 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.5%).

Colorado has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +250 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-29-1).

The Rockies have collected a 29-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .497, fueled by 20 extra-base hits. He has a .282 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Pages hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .111 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .402. He's batting .272 and slugging .473.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 49th, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Kyle Tucker is batting .251 with a .412 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.

Tucker brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, two triples, four walks and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 49 hits, an OBP of .362 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has accumulated a team-best .453 slugging percentage. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Troy Johnston's .391 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .325 while slugging .446.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 45 hits.

Jake McCarthy is batting .277 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

4/20/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/18/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/10/2025: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/9/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/8/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/21/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/20/2025: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/19/2025: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

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