Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (25-28) vs. Miami Marlins (25-29)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and Marlins.TV

Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-168) | MIA: (+142)

TOR: (-168) | MIA: (+142) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156)

TOR: -1.5 (+130) | MIA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 1.07 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 2-5, 5.07 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Trey Yesavage (2-1) versus the Marlins and Janson Junk (2-5). Yesavage's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Yesavage starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Marlins have a 4-6-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins have a 1-3 record in Junk's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52.4%)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Marlins, Toronto is the favorite at -168, and Miami is +142 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Toronto is +130 to cover the runline.

Blue Jays versus Marlins, on May 25, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 4-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 52 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 25-27-0 in 52 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won four of the 23 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (17.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Miami has a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

In the 53 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-21-1).

The Marlins have put together a 23-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .372.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has hit three homers this season while driving in 18 runs. He's batting .295 this season and slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging among qualified batters.

Clement heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Daulton Varsho has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Kazuma Okamoto has been key for Toronto with 40 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has put up an on-base percentage of .395, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .313 and slugging .478.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is 35th in slugging.

Liam Hicks leads his team with 46 hits. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 43rd, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has a .481 slugging percentage, which paces the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is batting .198 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 29 walks.

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