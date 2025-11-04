Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will match up with the 18th-ranked pass defense of the Seattle Seahawks (218 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Harrison's next game against the Seahawks, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.81

64.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

Harrison is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (103rd overall), tallying 67.2 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

In his last three games, Harrison has tallied 186 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 catches (18 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 24.6 (8.2 per game) during that period.

Harrison has compiled 47.0 total fantasy points (9.4 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 21 balls (on 33 targets) for 350 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Harrison's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 15.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 7 receptions, 96 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.7 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 27 yards on the day.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed just one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Seattle this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

