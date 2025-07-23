Mariners vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mariners vs Brewers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (53-47) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (60-40)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI

Mariners vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | MIL: (+116)

SEA: (-136) | MIL: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+158) | MIL: +1.5 (-192)

SEA: -1.5 (+158) | MIL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 7-5, 3.21 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 8-2, 3.33 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (7-5) versus the Brewers and Quinn Priester (8-2). When Castillo starts, his team is 9-11-0 against the spread this season. Castillo's team has a record of 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Brewers have a 6-7-0 ATS record in Priester's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers are 4-4 in Priester's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54%)

Mariners vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Brewers, Seattle is the favorite at -136, and Milwaukee is +116 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Seattle is +158 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Brewers on July 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Mariners vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (55.6%) in those games.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 20 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 97 opportunities.

In 97 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 42-55-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have won 26 of the 49 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (53.1%).

Milwaukee has a 10-11 record (winning 47.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 98 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-54-1).

The Brewers are 55-43-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 93 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .255 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .613.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 90th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with four walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among all qualified, he ranks 101st in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena has 91 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.356/.463.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .285/.384/.387 this season and leads the Mariners with an OPS of .771.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.458) and paces the Brewers in hits (112). He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 133rd and he is 51st in slugging.

Chourio takes a 15-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBIs.

Christian Yelich is batting .261 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 40 walks.

William Contreras has 18 doubles, six home runs and 56 walks while hitting .244.

Mariners vs Brewers Head to Head

7/21/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2024: 12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/6/2024: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/5/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/18/2023: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/17/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

