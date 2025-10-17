FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NHL

Lightning vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-1)
  • Date: Friday, October 17, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-156)Red Wings (+130)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (65.4%)

Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -192 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +154.

Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning versus Red Wings matchup on Oct. 17 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Red Wings reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-156) and Detroit as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

