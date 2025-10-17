Mammoth vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 17

The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the San Jose Sharks.

Mammoth vs Sharks Game Info

Utah Mammoth (2-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-2)

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Friday, October 17, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-255) Sharks (+205) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mammoth win (67.8%)

Mammoth vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -122 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +100.

Mammoth vs Sharks Over/Under

Mammoth versus Sharks on Oct. 17 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.

Mammoth vs Sharks Moneyline

Utah is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +205 underdog on the road.

