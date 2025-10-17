NHL
Mammoth vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 17
The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Mammoth vs Sharks Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (2-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-2)
- Date: Friday, October 17, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-255)
|Sharks (+205)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (67.8%)
Mammoth vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -122 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +100.
Mammoth vs Sharks Over/Under
- Mammoth versus Sharks on Oct. 17 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.
Mammoth vs Sharks Moneyline
- Utah is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +205 underdog on the road.