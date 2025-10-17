Canucks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 17

In NHL action on Friday, the Vancouver Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (2-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-1)

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Friday, October 17, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-144) Blackhawks (+120) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (50.8%)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -205.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Blackhawks matchup on Oct. 17, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Blackhawks, Vancouver is the favorite at -144, and Chicago is +120 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!