Canucks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 17
In NHL action on Friday, the Vancouver Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (2-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-1)
- Date: Friday, October 17, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-144)
|Blackhawks (+120)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (50.8%)
Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -205.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Blackhawks matchup on Oct. 17, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Blackhawks, Vancouver is the favorite at -144, and Chicago is +120 playing at home.