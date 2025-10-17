FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Canucks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 17

Canucks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 17

In NHL action on Friday, the Vancouver Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (2-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-1)
  • Date: Friday, October 17, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-144)Blackhawks (+120)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blackhawks win (50.8%)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -205.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Blackhawks matchup on Oct. 17, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Blackhawks, Vancouver is the favorite at -144, and Chicago is +120 playing at home.

