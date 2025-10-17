FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday's MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 17

The MLB Playoff games in a Friday lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Mariners (90-72), Blue Jays (94-68)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 54.53%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.47%

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
  • Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs.
  • Records: Dodgers (93-69), Brewers (97-65)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 63.73%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 36.27%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

