Friday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 17

The MLB Playoff games in a Friday lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Kevin Gausman

Bryce Miller vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Mariners (90-72), Blue Jays (94-68)

Mariners (90-72), Blue Jays (94-68) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.53%

54.53% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.47%

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max

truTV, TBS and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Records: Dodgers (93-69), Brewers (97-65)

Dodgers (93-69), Brewers (97-65) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.73%

63.73% Brewers Win Probability: 36.27%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.