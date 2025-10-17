MLB
Friday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 17
The MLB Playoff games in a Friday lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Mariners (90-72), Blue Jays (94-68)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 54.53%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.47%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs.
- Records: Dodgers (93-69), Brewers (97-65)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 63.73%
- Brewers Win Probability: 36.27%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.