NHL
Capitals vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 17
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Minnesota Wild.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Wild Game Info
- Washington Capitals (3-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-2)
- Date: Friday, October 17, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-126)
|Wild (+105)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (63.3%)
Capitals vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -245 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +194.
Capitals vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for Capitals-Wild on Oct. 17 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.
Capitals vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -126 favorite at home.