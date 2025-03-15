FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Bruins Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (37-23-5) vs. Boston Bruins (30-29-8)
  • Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-166)Bruins (+138)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (64.7%)

Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +152.

Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Lightning-Bruins on March 15 is 5.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Lightning, Boston is the underdog at +138, and Tampa Bay is -166 playing on the road.

