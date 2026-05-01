Lakers vs. Rockets: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 6

Lakers vs. Rockets Top Bets at a Glance

Lakers +3.5

LeBron James Over 7.5 Assists

Alperen Sengun Over 9.5 Rebounds

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Lakers vs. Rockers Props and Betting Picks for Game 6

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers May 2 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Lakers still lead this series 3-2 despite back-to-back losses. Both Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant will miss Game 6 — Doncic with his hamstring, Durant with his ankle, meaning neither team has its top star and creator on the floor.

The Lakers are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games against the Houston Rockets and 4-1 ATS in the last five matchups.

Austin Reaves returned in Game 5 and scored 22 points despite going 4-for-16 from the field in his first action since April 2. His second game back should produce better shooting efficiency as he gets into game form. Reaves' return is huge for LA as he provides better shooting as well as a key creator, taking some of the load off LeBron James.

The Rockets have held the Lakers under 100 on consecutive occasions, and that's likely necessary for them to keep winning without KD. I don't think it'll happen again today.

LeBron James - Assists LeBron James Over May 2 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Game 5, James finished with 25 points and seven assists, though he missed all six of his three-point attempts.

LeBron has notched just 22 assists out of 37 potential assists over the past three contests, with bad offensive efficiency burning his setups. As Reaves finds his rhythm in his second game back, those setup-to-conversion opportunities should normalize — meaning more of James' facilitation translates into actual assists.

Through the first four games of this series — the three LA wins and Houston's first win — James averaged 9.5 assists per game. His assist production has been the backbone of the Lakers' offensive structure in the series, and in games where he reaches 8 or more assists, the Lakers are 3-0, helping this correlate with the first leg.

Alperen Sengun - Rebounds Alperen Sengun Over May 2 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sengun had 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in Game 5 — a near triple-double performance in a key road W.

Sengun "flirted with a triple-double" in Game 5 and said after the game: "Everybody is feeling amazing. Nobody is tired." His rebounding has been a consistent series strength, and his positioning at the five against Deandre Ayton creates a physical battle on the glass where his quickness and motor generate rebound opportunities.

Sengun is likely to play massive minutes -- he's played 43 and 47 in the last two competitive games -- which leads to more board chances.

SGP Odds at Publication: +410

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NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

