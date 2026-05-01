Pistons vs. Magic: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 6

Magic vs Pistons Best Bets at a Glance

Magic Moneyline

Paolo Banchero Over 23.5 Points

Desmond Bane Over 2.5 Made Threes

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Magic vs. Pistons Props and Betting Picks for Game 6

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For most of this series, the Orlando Magic have looked like the better team, and even though they lost at the Detroit Pistons in Game 5, the Magic still covered.

The Pistons are just 13-20 against the spread as road favorites — one of the worst road ATS marks among playoff teams.

Franz Wagner has been officially ruled out for Game 6 due to a right calf strain. His absence removes the a defender who was containing Cade Cunningham through the first four games, but Paolo Banchero's ability to carry the offensive load solo is established after his 45-point Game 5 performance.

Orlando won Games 3 and 4 at home, and tonight is a prime opportunity to close out the series and etch their names into history as one of the few 8 seeds to knock off a 1 seed.

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Banchero matched Cunningham's 45 points in Game 5, finishing with 45 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 17-of-31 shooting, including six made threes. That was his highest-scoring game of the entire season.

Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game during the regular season, and he's up to 25.8 PPG in this series. He's taking 3.6 more shots per game in these playoffs than he did in the regular season.

Wagner has been ruled out for the second straight game. In Game 5 — the first game without Wagner — Banchero was the primary and essentially only offensive creation option for Orlando. His usage rate and shot volume should again be through the roof for Game 6 with the same Wagner-less lineup.

At home with Banchero's team trying to close out a historic series victory, he can net at least 24 points.

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Bane averages 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game for the Magic, making 39.1% of his three-point attempts and averaging two made triples per game during the regular season. He's upped his production in this series, hitting 3.8 treys per night on a whopping 8.8 attempts.

Throughout this series, Bane has been Orlando's most reliable perimeter shooting option alongside Banchero. When Banchero attacks the rim and draws defensive help, Bane's relocation to the corner creates the spot-up opportunities where his career 38-plus% three-point shooting thrives.

Bane has hit at least four triples in each of the past three games, and he nailed five and seven threes over the two previous home games.

The positive correlation with legs one and two: Bane hitting threes means Orlando's perimeter offense is working — the same game state where the Magic are competing effectively and Banchero is generating the offensive gravity that creates the open looks. If all that is happening, the Magic's chances of winning go up.

SGP Odds at Publication: +509

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NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

