Cavaliers vs. Raptors: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 6

Top Bets at a Glance

Raptors +3.5

Donovan Mitchell Over 26.5 Points

Evan Mobley Over 16.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Cavs vs. Raptors Props and Betting Picks for Game 6

Spread Betting Toronto Raptors May 1 11:42pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Raptors are 10-2 ATS in its previous 12 home contests. The Raptors are 12-4 in their last 16 home outings against the Cleveland Cavaliers specifically.

Cleveland is an NBA-worst 35-52 against the spread. The Cavaliers have consistently failed to cover spreads even when winning games all season, and that pattern has appeared in this series as well.

Scottie Barnes is limited by a quadriceps injury and Brandon Ingram suffered a heel injury in Game 5. Despite those injury concerns, Toronto has shown throughout this series that their home-floor execution — driven by RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, and a functional Barnes even at limited capacity — generates enough offense to keep games close in their building.

Home teams are a perfect 5-0 straight up in this series. That pattern is the most reliable single trend for Game 6, and the 4.5-point spread gives Toronto enough cushion to cover even in a tight loss.

Donovan Mitchell - Points Donovan Mitchell Over May 1 11:42pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game this season, shooting 48.3% from the floor. He is one of the most reliable playoff scorers in the game, with a career postseason average of 28.3 points per game — seventh-highest in NBA history.

In Game 5, Mitchell had 19 points and sparked Cleveland's decisive 18-5 run bridging the third and fourth quarters with two consecutive dunks that brought Rocket Arena to life. Despite the modest 19-point total, his impact moments defined the game. His three-point shooting has been sharp — he knocked down three treys in Game 5 and has made at least three triples in four of the first five games of this series.

Evan Mobley was the focus of the Cavs' offense in Game 5, with the team feeding their big man aggressively in the second half. With Toronto's frontcourt injuries to Barnes and Ingram, Cleveland may lean on Mobley again (more on him shortly) but I'm expecting a bounce-back showing from Mitchell, who recorded only three points in the second half last time out.

The 26.5 threshold is essentially two points below his career playoff average. The corrective bounce back may be in store after a 19-point Game 5 where he left points on the table and was not the team's primary option in the second half

Evan Mobley - Points Evan Mobley Over May 1 11:42pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mobley finished with 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting in Game 5, with 16 of those points coming on 6-for-8 success in the second half. His mismatch ability has become too much for Toronto to handle.

With Toronto's frontcourt injuries mounting, Mobley can have his way inside and outside. He exploits bad matchups, either backing down shorter defenders or facing up bigger ones. The specific matchup concerns at power forward for Toronto without a 100% Barnes leave Cleveland's most dangerous interior player facing a depleted defensive rotation.

Mobley averaged 18.2 points and 9 rebounds per game during the regular season. His Game 5 performance of 23 points exceeded his season average, and the injury context for Toronto's frontcourt means Mobley may continue to be a bigger part of the offensive plan.

SGP Odds at Publication: +589

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NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

