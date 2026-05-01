NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Friday 5/1/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Cade Cunningham Under 29.5 Points

James Harden Over 6.5 Assists

Alperen Sengun 6+ Assists

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Friday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Cade Cunningham Under 29.5 Points (-122)

Pistons at Magic, 7:10 p.m. ET

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Yeah, so it's not going to feel good to take the under on Cade Cunningham's points prop after he just dropped 45 in an elimination game last time out. But it's the side I want to be on.

Cade is averaging an impressive 32.6 points per game in the series, but that average is heavily reliant on Games 1 and 5, where he scored 39 and 45. In the other three games, he's netted between 25 and 27 points, so he's gone under 29.5 points in three of the five games against the Orlando Magic.

Also, the Game 5 script was an outlier for this series. Cade and Paolo Banchero caught fire, leading to a 116-109 shootout in what's otherwise been a more defensive-minded series. The 116 points were 11 more than the Detroit Pistons' previous series high.

Lastly, I think the Magic are likely going to switch up their defensive gameplan for tonight after the way Game 5 unfolded. With Detroit's secondary pieces mostly struggling on offense this series, it wouldn't be surprising to see Orlando aggressively double Cade early and often in an effort to make someone else beat them.

It all adds up to the under being an appealing bet in my eyes.

NBA Player Prop Bet: James Harden Over 6.5 Assists (-152)

Cavaliers at Raptors, 7:40 p.m. ET

After averaging 8.0 assists per night in the regular season, James Harden is averaging just 6.2 assists per game so far in these playoffs. That's resulted in his assists prop dropping to 6.5, and I think now it's a good time to buy in.

Harden is still generating a lot of potential assists -- they're just not being converted into buckets by his teammates at the same rate as they were in the regular season. Harden recorded 13.4 potential assists and 8.0 actual assists in the regular season, a conversion rate of 59.7%. In the playoffs, he's at 12.2 potential assists and 6.2 actual assists for a 50.8% conversion rate.

I believe it'll level out over time, and while the Toronto Raptors are clearly playing good D this series, Harden should be in for big minutes and a lot of usage tonight. I think he can clear 6.5 assists.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Alperen Sengun 6+ Assists (-146)

Lakers at Rockets, 9:40 p.m. ET

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists Alperen Sengun -156 View more odds in Sportsbook

A lot of what I just said about about Harden also applies to Alperen Sengun's assist outlook.

Sengun produced 6.2 assists per game in the regular season, but his playoff output is down to 5.4 assists per game. However, Sengun is actually averaging more potential assists in the postseason (12.2) than he did in the regular season (11.0).

While Kevin Durant's absence is a blow to Sengun's assist upside, Sengun has clearly been making good passes and setting up teammates -- he's been unlucky not to have more assists this series.

Sengun has played 47 and 43 minutes in each of the last two competitive games versus the Los Angeles Lakers, so he's a safe bet for huge minutes today. Sengun to notch at least six assists is my favorite player prop of the night.

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NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.