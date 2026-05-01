NRFI Best Bets Today: 3 MLB NRFI Picks for Friday 5/1/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Phillies vs. Marlins NRFI

Giants vs. Rays NRFI

Dodgers vs. Cardinals NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

NRFI Pick 1 — Phillies at Marlins

Zack Wheeler vs. Eury Pérez (7:10 PM ET)

Wheeler's return from thoracic outlet surgery is one of the most anticipated comebacks of the 2026 season, and his first-inning profile is anchored by his elite fastball-cutter combination that peaks in velocity and deception in the opening frame.

Wheeler's fastball at 96-98 mph in the first inning — before any fatigue reduction — creates the same cold-hitter disadvantage that power pitchers rely on for first-inning dominance. Miami's lineup, against a fresh Wheeler velocity and arsenal, will be seeing his release point and tunnel sequences for the first time in the current game.

Miami's lineup is among the worst offensive units in the NL in 2026. They do not profile as a quick-strike first-inning offense against any quality starting pitcher. They have a tall mountain to climb today versus an ace like Wheeler.

Eury Pérez takes the mound for Miami — a young right-hander who has shown flashes of dominant stuff and whose first-inning efficiency has been clean throughout his early 2026 season. His high-spin four-seam fastball plays best against cold lineups in the first frame before repeated exposure allows hitters to time his release.

NRFI Pick 2 — Giants at Rays

Robbie Ray vs. Shane McClanahan (7:10 PM ET)

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

McClanahan's return to full health and full velocity is the story of the Tampa Bay starting rotation in 2026. His first-inning fastball has consistently sat at 96-97 mph in his 2026 appearances, and his slider — which was his best pitch before his extended injury absence — has returned to elite swing-and-miss production.

Tropicana Field is consistently one of the most pitcher-friendly dome environments in the AL. The artificial surface and neutral air conditions create a first-inning environment where pitchers who are fresh and commanding their arsenal cam dominate.

Robbie Ray opposes McClanahan for San Francisco. Ray is a veteran left-hander whose career first-inning profile reflects efficient early-inning work before his later-inning command deteriorates. His four-seam fastball in the first inning generates the most vertical approach angle of any moment in his start, making life tough on hitters.

The Giants' lineup — featuring Luis Arraez, Matt Chapman, and Rafael Devers — is a quality offensive unit on paper, but they're second-worst in wOBA this season.

NRFI Pick 3 — Dodgers at Cardinals

Emmet Sheehan vs. Matthew Liberatore (8:15 PM ET)

Sheehan's first-inning work has been among the cleanest in the Dodgers' rotation. His power fastball velocity — mid-to-upper-90s out of the hand — is at its peak in the opening frame, and the Cardinals' lineup sees his release point cold for the first time in the game without prior at-bat calibration.

Sheehan fanned 10 last time out and owns a 14.6% swinging-strike rate this season, so he has elite swing-and-miss stuff.

Liberatore is averaging just 3.2 strikeouts per game in 2026 — a contact-management profile rather than a strikeout-first approach. He's definitely the weaker side of this NRFI, particularly given his matchup against LA.

The Dodgers' disciplined lineup — featuring Freddie Freeman and a deep, patient order — works deep counts and takes pitches rather than swinging early. While that is clearly a successful strategy, it wears on pitchers over time rather than quick first-inning ambushes.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.